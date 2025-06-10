The official cargo manifest of the burning ship off Kerala's coast has been released, revealing hazardous materials in 157 containers.

Fires and intermittent explosions continue aboard the cargo ship currently ablaze off Kerala's coast, particularly from the midships area through to the container bay just forward of the accommodation block. While the blaze in the forward bay has been brought under control, dense black smoke still engulfs much of the vessel.

The ship is now listing approximately 10 to 15 degrees to port, and additional containers have been reported falling overboard as the situation worsens.

The Indian Coast Guard remains heavily engaged in firefighting and containment efforts. ICG ships Samudra Prahari and Sachet are actively conducting firefighting (Fi-Fi) operations and boundary cooling to prevent the fire from spreading further. Meanwhile, ICG ship Samarth, along with salvage teams mobilized from Kochi, is en route to assist with stabilization and recovery efforts.

Ship carries 157 containers of hazardous materials

The official cargo manifest of the ship has been released, revealing that 157 containers onboard contain hazardous materials. The vessel, though heavily damaged, has not yet sunk and remains adrift, listing to its port (left) side. Firefighting efforts are ongoing.

While the blaze in the forward bay has been brought under control, thick black smoke continues to pour from other sections of the ship. Several containers have already fallen into the sea, and recovery operations are underway. The shipping company has dispatched a team to the site earlier today to assist in the response.

Authorities confirmed yesterday that the vessel carries flammable chemicals that pose a serious danger if they come into contact with water, heightening the urgency and complexity of the firefighting and containment operations.

Six individuals injured in the incident were hospitalized in Mangalore, two of whom remain in critical condition due to severe burns. Swift intervention by the Indian Navy and Coast Guard has played a crucial role in containing what could have been a far greater disaster.

Environmental concerns amid second incident in three weeks

This incident marks the second major maritime emergency along Kerala’s coast in just three weeks, raising alarm over a potential environmental crisis. With tons of pesticides and industrial chemicals at risk of leaking into the sea, environmental experts warn of significant long-term damage to the marine ecosystem.