Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan assures darshan for pilgrims without pre-booking at Sabarimala

Thiruvananthapuram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday (Oct 15) stated that the government will ensure easy access to the Sabarimala pilgrimage for devotees who arrive without online registration or prior knowledge of the customs. The Chief Minister pointed out that arrangements had been made in previous years for such devotees. He was responding to MLA V. Joy's submission in the Kerala Assembly.

As part of the arrangements for the Sabarimala Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage, meetings were held under the chairmanship of the Chief Minister and in the presence of the Devaswom Minister to discuss facilities and measures to ensure a smooth pilgrimage. Detailed planning was conducted with the Travancore Devaswom Board, police, and district administration.

CM Vijayan said that to ensure better facilities for all pilgrims at Sannidhanam, Pamba, and other resting areas, coordinated efforts have been made between various departments and agencies. These include the Travancore Devaswom Board, police, forest, health, public works, fire & rescue, legal metrology, disaster management, food and civil supplies, irrigation, KSEB, KSRTC, BSNL, Water Authority, and the Pollution Control Board. Necessary steps have been taken to improve coordination among these bodies for the smooth functioning of services during the pilgrimage.

Measures have been taken to provide ambulance services at Nilakkal and Pamba, establish 12 emergency medical centers, set up medical centers in collaboration with the Forest Department along the Karimala route, and ensure the availability of cardiologists. Road maintenance works have also been planned, and safety and facilities will be arranged for pilgrims using forest routes. Additionally, necessary steps are in place to provide essential services for pilgrims coming from other states.

The issue of allowing spot booking for pilgrims arriving at Sabarimala to ensure a smooth and safe pilgrimage was discussed during the review meeting held on October 5, 2024. The meeting emphasized the need to ensure a convenient and secure darshan experience for the pilgrims.

To manage the crowd effectively, it was decided in the meeting to include information about the route chosen by pilgrims for their journey to Sabarimala in the virtual queue system. Additionally, arrangements will be made in the software to allow pilgrims to choose less crowded days for their pilgrimage. The number of pilgrims booking each day will be shared in advance with the district administration, police, and other departments to ensure smooth management. The meeting also emphasized the need to provide darshan facilities to all pilgrims arriving at Sabarimala.

Through virtual queue registration, the details of pilgrims will be available in digital format, which will help ensure security at Sabarimala and assist in locating people in case of accidents or if someone gets lost. The government has also guaranteed improved pilgrimage facilities compared to the previous year.

CM Vijayan stated that just like the seamless implementation of the virtual queue system in major pilgrimage centers like Tirupati, the same system has been in place at Sabarimala since 2011. The intention is to further strengthen the virtual queue system to ensure its flawless operation.

