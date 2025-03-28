Hyperscale Data Stock Drops Despite Completing First Nvidia GPU Installation – But Retail Turns Bullish

Read Full Article

Shares of Hyperscale Data (GPUS) fell more than 2% in midday trading Friday, breaking a three-day rally, despite the company announcing the successful installation of Nvidia GPUs for a high-performance computing (HPC) customer.

The decline came amid broader market weakness as analysts flagged concerns over 'stagflation.'

“This milestone marks a significant step in the company’s strategic transformation of its Michigan data center into a cutting-edge artificial intelligence and high-performance computing facility,” Hyperscale Data said in a statement.

According to the company, the initial deployment of Nvidia GPUs is part of a broader effort to expand infrastructure that supports the increasing computational demands of enterprise and cloud-native applications and shift away from dependency on Bitcoin (BTC) mining revenue.

Hyperscale’s Michigan data center currently operates with approximately 28 megawatts (MW) of power.

In February, Hyperscale Data’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Alliance Cloud Services (ACS), reached an agreement in principle with a local natural gas utility to expand energy capacity for the Michigan data center by an additional 40 megawatts.

Once finalized, this expansion would increase ACS's power capacity from approximately 30 MW to about 340 MW within 18 months. The company is also exploring options to further expand energy capabilities by an additional 85 MW.

“The first successful installation of these servers for our customer is a large step in the right direction for the company and its transition to a pure-play data center business,” said CEO William B. Horne.

Earlier this month, Hyperscale Data secured a listing extension from the NYSE American, allowing it until June 2026 to regain compliance with the exchange’s listing standards.

The company submitted a plan detailing how it intends to meet stockholder equity requirements of at least $6 million.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock improved to ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’ a day ago.

Despite the sentiment shift, Hyperscale Data shares remain under pressure, having lost more than 60% over the past year and nearly 50% in 2025.

