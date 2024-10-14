Kerala: 'No devotee will be deprived of darshan...' TDB president on no spot booking for Sabarimala pilgrimage

Pathanamthitta: Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) President P.S. Prasanth stated that Lord Ayyappa will recognize those who see the removal of spot booking for Sabarimala darshan as a golden opportunity. He affirmed that the virtual queue system will continue, ensuring that no pilgrim will be deprived of darshan. He urged that the virtual queue should not become a point of controversy, dismissing claims that it would hinder devotees as insincere and politically motivated. As a believer himself, Prasanth emphasized that the Devaswom Board stands firmly with the devotees.

The Devaswom Board prioritizes the safety of pilgrims, said President P.S. Prasanth. In the Chief Minister's review meeting, 14 decisions were made regarding Sabarimala, but the focus has solely been on the removal of spot booking, creating unnecessary controversy.

He assured that concerns raised by CPI and others will be considered, and the current decision is not final. Prasanth emphasized that the Devaswom Board is not shirking its responsibilities and that all preparations for the pilgrimage have been completed.

The Devaswom president urged that the Opposition leader should not fuel those who see the removal of spot booking as a golden opportunity. He assured that no pilgrim would have to return without darshan and guaranteed that arrangements were in place to ensure this.

Opposition leader VD Satheesan has written to the Chief Minister and Devaswom Minister, urging the reinstatement of spot booking for the Sabarimala pilgrimage to prevent disruption. In the letter, he raised concerns over the decision taken during the review meeting chaired by the Chief Minister, which limited access to devotees solely through online booking during this year’s Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage. The current plan allows only 80,000 devotees per day via online booking, compared to 90,000 last year, along with 15,000 through spot booking. Despite these provisions, many pilgrims still had to leave without darshan.

The leader expressed serious concerns that this decision could cause major issues. Tens of thousands of devotees from other states may not be aware of the online booking system. He feared that those who observe the 41-day vow might be forced to return without darshan due to the lack of spot booking. He stressed that a system should be in place to ensure that devotees without online bookings also have the opportunity to visit Sabarimala, pointing out that, until 2018, all those who arrived at the shrine were able to have darshan.

Devaswom Minister V.N. Vasavan confirmed that spot booking will not be available for darshan at Sabarimala this season. He assured, however, that every devotee will still have the opportunity for darshan. If necessary, Akshaya centers will be established at stop-over points (edathavalams) to assist pilgrims in booking their slots, he informed reporters in Kottayam on Sunday (Oct 13).

