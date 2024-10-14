Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: 'No devotee will be deprived of darshan...' TDB president on no spot booking for Sabarimala pilgrimage

    Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) President P.S. Prasanth defended the removal of spot booking for Sabarimala darshan. He assured that the virtual queue system will continue, ensuring darshan access for all devotees.
     

    Kerala: 'No devotee will be deprived of darshan...' TDB president on no spot booking for Sabarimala pilgrimage anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Oct 14, 2024, 11:39 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 14, 2024, 11:39 AM IST

    Pathanamthitta: Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) President P.S. Prasanth stated that Lord Ayyappa will recognize those who see the removal of spot booking for Sabarimala darshan as a golden opportunity. He affirmed that the virtual queue system will continue, ensuring that no pilgrim will be deprived of darshan. He urged that the virtual queue should not become a point of controversy, dismissing claims that it would hinder devotees as insincere and politically motivated. As a believer himself, Prasanth emphasized that the Devaswom Board stands firmly with the devotees.

    "Not learning from past...": CPI mouthpiece 'Janayugam' slams minister, govt on Sabarimala spot booking

    The Devaswom Board prioritizes the safety of pilgrims, said President P.S. Prasanth. In the Chief Minister's review meeting, 14 decisions were made regarding Sabarimala, but the focus has solely been on the removal of spot booking, creating unnecessary controversy. 

    He assured that concerns raised by CPI and others will be considered, and the current decision is not final. Prasanth emphasized that the Devaswom Board is not shirking its responsibilities and that all preparations for the pilgrimage have been completed.

    The Devaswom president urged that the Opposition leader should not fuel those who see the removal of spot booking as a golden opportunity. He assured that no pilgrim would have to return without darshan and guaranteed that arrangements were in place to ensure this.

    Opposition leader VD Satheesan has written to the Chief Minister and Devaswom Minister, urging the reinstatement of spot booking for the Sabarimala pilgrimage to prevent disruption. In the letter, he raised concerns over the decision taken during the review meeting chaired by the Chief Minister, which limited access to devotees solely through online booking during this year’s Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage. The current plan allows only 80,000 devotees per day via online booking, compared to 90,000 last year, along with 15,000 through spot booking. Despite these provisions, many pilgrims still had to leave without darshan.

    The leader expressed serious concerns that this decision could cause major issues. Tens of thousands of devotees from other states may not be aware of the online booking system. He feared that those who observe the 41-day vow might be forced to return without darshan due to the lack of spot booking. He stressed that a system should be in place to ensure that devotees without online bookings also have the opportunity to visit Sabarimala, pointing out that, until 2018, all those who arrived at the shrine were able to have darshan.

    Devaswom Minister V.N. Vasavan confirmed that spot booking will not be available for darshan at Sabarimala this season. He assured, however, that every devotee will still have the opportunity for darshan. If necessary, Akshaya centers will be established at stop-over points (edathavalams) to assist pilgrims in booking their slots, he informed reporters in Kottayam on Sunday (Oct 13).

    "No spot bookings": TDB to implement only virtual queue for Sabarimala darshan to prioritize 'pilgrim safety'

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-791 October 14 2024: Check today winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-791 October 14 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala HC dismisses survivor's plea against examination of memory card in actress assault case

    Actor assault case: Kerala HC dismisses survivor's plea against fact-finding report on memory card examination

    "Not learning from past...": CPI mouthpiece 'Janayugam' slams minister, govt on Sabarimala spot booking dmn

    "Not learning from past...": CPI mouthpiece 'Janayugam' slams minister, govt on Sabarimala spot booking

    Kerala: Reports reveal CMRL covered Veena Vijayan travel, accommodation expenses apart from monthly pay-offs anr

    Kerala: Reports reveal CMRL covered Veena Vijayan's travel, accommodation expenses apart from monthly pay-offs

    Kerala: Actor Baiju Santhosh booked for drunk driving after collision with scooter rider in Thiruvananthapuram anr

    Kerala: Actor Baiju Santhosh booked for drunk driving after collision with scooter rider in Thiruvananthapuram

    Recent Stories

    Homemade Potato face pack for Acne treatment vkp

    Homemade Potato face pack for Acne treatment

    Crush is not important, but cash is Cheeky quote on Mumbai auto goes viral, sparks hilarious reactions snt

    'Crush is not important, but cash is...': Cheeky quote on Mumbai auto goes viral, sparks hilarious reactions

    How is this permissible...', Pooja Bhatt SLAMS people chanting 'Jai Shree Ram' inside metro - WATCH

    'How is this permissible...', Pooja Bhatt SLAMS people chanting 'Jai Shree Ram' inside metro - WATCH

    Baba Siddique murder: From Sidhu Moosewala's killing to Salman Khan threat 5 crimes tied to Lawrence Bishnoi AJR

    Baba Siddique murder: From Sidhu Moosewala's killing to Salman Khan threat—5 crimes tied to Lawrence Bishnoi

    India's biggest conman Natwarlal once sold Taj Mahal, Red Fort; Read anr

    India's biggest conman Natwarlal once sold Taj Mahal, Red Fort; Read

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon