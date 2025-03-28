Myanmar & Thailand's day of disaster: How a 7.7 magnitude earthquake shook the region | Complete summary

Read Full Article

A powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake has struck central Myanmar, causing widespread destruction and claiming numerous lives. The earthquake, which was recorded at 6:21 am GMT by the United States Geological Survey (USGS), has affected large swathes of Myanmar, including the city of Mandalay, and parts of neighboring Thailand, with tremors reaching as far as China’s Yunnan province.

The earthquake, with its epicenter located about 17.2 kilometers from Mandalay at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles), has caused devastating damage. Buildings have collapsed, roads have been buckled, and several high-rise structures, including a building under construction in Bangkok, Thailand’s capital, have been destroyed. The full scale of the damage in Myanmar remains unclear, but reports are pouring in of widespread destruction, particularly in Mandalay and nearby towns like Toungoo and Aungban.

Rising Casualty Toll

At the time of filing this report, Myanmar’s junta leader, Min Aung Hlaing, confirmed at least 144 deaths and 732 injuries, a toll expected to rise as rescue teams work in difficult conditions. The fatalities have been reported in cities including Mandalay, while the towns of Toungoo and Aungban have also seen substantial damage and loss of life. Rescue operations are underway, though hospitals in the capital, Naypyidaw, are overwhelmed by the influx of casualties.

In Thailand, three people were confirmed dead after a high-rise building under construction collapsed in Bangkok. Authorities are working to rescue 81 people trapped under the rubble. The quake also caused panic in Thailand, with thousands of residents running into the streets as tremors were felt across the region.

Causes of the Earthquake

The earthquake occurred along the Sagaing Fault, a tectonic boundary between the Indian and Eurasian plates. This boundary, known for producing large strike-slip earthquakes, has seen similar incidents in the past, with several magnitude 7 or greater quakes recorded in the region since 1900.

The USGS attributed the earthquake to “strike-slip faulting,” where the Indian plate is sliding northward along the fault, rubbing against the Eurasian plate. Bill McGuire, emeritus professor of geophysical and climate hazards at University College London, explained that shallow quakes like this one are especially devastating due to the concentration of energy near the surface.

Impact of the Earthquake

The immediate aftermath of the quake has left large sections of Myanmar in disarray. In Mandalay, footage from local media showed a building collapsing at the city’s airport, with people rushing for safety as debris rained down. Other images from the region show collapsed buildings, including mosques and hotels, while a partial collapse of a mosque in Toungoo has resulted in the deaths of at least three worshippers.

In Naypyidaw, hospital emergency rooms have been overrun, and emergency medical teams have been forced to treat the injured outside due to structural damage. The quake has also triggered a state of emergency in the six worst-hit regions of Myanmar, and the ruling military junta has called for international assistance, a rare plea from the otherwise isolated regime. The junta’s request for aid, including medical supplies and blood donations, underscores the severe strain on local resources.

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) expressed concerns about the broader impact of the disaster. Program coordinator Marie Manrique stated that the damage to infrastructure, including roads, bridges, and public buildings, will complicate relief efforts. The situation is particularly worrying due to the proximity of large dams, which officials are monitoring closely for potential threats.

Aftershocks and Continued Risk

While initial assessments have been devastating, experts warn that the danger is far from over. Following the main earthquake, there have already been reports of large aftershocks, with more expected in the coming hours or days. These aftershocks have the potential to bring down weakened structures and complicate rescue efforts. Bill McGuire emphasized that these aftershocks can cause additional casualties, further exacerbating the disaster's scale.

Lack of Preparedness for Earthquake

Experts also point to the region’s lack of preparedness for such a large seismic event. Dr. Roger Musson, honorary research fellow at the British Geological Survey, explained that the region had not seen a major earthquake like this since 1956, meaning that many buildings were not designed with earthquake resistance in mind. This lack of seismic design has made structures more vulnerable to the powerful shaking, leading to higher casualty numbers and greater damage.

Seismic Predictions and Preparedness

While the earthquake was not predicted in advance, experts had warned that it was overdue. According to McGuire, the area where the quake occurred had been identified as a seismic "gap," a section of the fault that had not experienced a rupture for a considerable period. This made the earthquake somewhat predictable on a general level, but, as with most earthquakes, its exact timing could not have been foreseen.

International Response and Ongoing Recovery

Myanmar’s junta has made an unprecedented call for international assistance, acknowledging the scale of the devastation. This marks a rare shift in the country's isolated stance, as the military government grapples with both the immediate humanitarian disaster and ongoing internal conflicts with armed opposition groups.

Meanwhile, rescue teams are working tirelessly to save those trapped under the rubble. In Thailand, authorities have declared Bangkok a disaster-stricken area and are focused on assessing and addressing damage to key infrastructure. Rescue operations in both countries continue, and the international community has begun to offer support.

The 7.7-magnitude earthquake that struck Myanmar and parts of Thailand has left a trail of destruction, loss of life, and ongoing risks from aftershocks. The impact on both countries is immense, with the destruction of buildings, loss of lives, and widespread infrastructure damage. As the full scale of the disaster continues to unfold, international aid and continued rescue efforts are essential in providing support to the affected populations.

