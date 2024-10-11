"No spot bookings": TDB to implement only virtual queue for Sabarimala darshan to prioritize 'pilgrim safety'

Pathanamthitta: The Travancore Devaswom Board has announced that this time there will be only a virtual queue for darshan at Sabarimala. P.S. Prashanth, the president of the board, explained at a press conference that the decision is aimed at ensuring the safety of devotees. He assured that no one arriving wearing rosary (mala) will have to leave without having a darshan (viewing) of the deity. This assurance has been confirmed in discussions with the government.

Also Read: Kerala: Assault video leads to suspension of SI Anoop amid action over autorickshaw driver's suicide

Prashanth mentioned that 90% of the preparations for the Mandala Makaravilakku festival have already been completed. The timings for darshan are set from 3 AM to 1 PM and again from 3 PM to 11 PM, with the board's goal being to provide maximum convenience to devotees.

He emphasized that the virtual queue is an official system designed to prevent anyone from leaving without a darshan. The board is committed to ensuring proper decisions are made to facilitate this process. He raised a point about the viability of spot bookings, questioning whether anyone would actually come to the virtual queue if spot bookings were available.

He said the safety of devotees is paramount, and the board believes that merely focusing on income is not enough; the security of the devotees must also be prioritized. The board stated that there is a need for an official record of those arriving, as many devotees come from various routes. The decision to implement only a virtual queue has been made with good intentions, and it has been welcomed by the Tamil Nadu Devaswom Board minister.

Also Read: Kerala Rain Update: Heavy rain likely in state today; IMD issues orange alert in 2 districts

Latest Videos