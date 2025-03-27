Kerala: Nine drug users infected with HIV due to shared syringes in Malappuram

Read Full Article

Malappuram: Nine individuals from a drug-using group in Valanchery, Malappuram, have tested positive for HIV, according to the Kerala AIDS Society. The infection was identified during a screening conducted by the society, and the Malappuram District Medical Officer (DMO) has confirmed the findings.

Among those infected, three are migrant workers from other states. The primary cause of transmission is believed to be the sharing of syringes during drug use.

The initial case was detected during a routine screening by the Kerala AIDS Society in January. Following this, further investigations centered around the infected individual led to the identification of eight more cases.

The health department has now initiated an extensive screening process, focusing on the affected individuals’ families and others who may have been in contact with them.

Kerala: 24-year-old woman from Kottayam sentenced to 10 years for drug trafficking

Latest Videos