user
user icon

Kerala: Nine drug users infected with HIV due to shared syringes in Malappuram

Nine drug users in Valanchery, Malappuram, have tested positive for HIV, with health officials linking the outbreak to shared syringes.

Kerala: Nine drug users infected with HIV due to shared syringes in Malappuram anr
Aishwarya Nair
Aishwarya Nair
Published: Mar 27, 2025, 12:26 PM IST

Malappuram: Nine individuals from a drug-using group in Valanchery, Malappuram, have tested positive for HIV, according to the Kerala AIDS Society. The infection was identified during a screening conducted by the society, and the Malappuram District Medical Officer (DMO) has confirmed the findings. 

Among those infected, three are migrant workers from other states. The primary cause of transmission is believed to be the sharing of syringes during drug use.

The initial case was detected during a routine screening by the Kerala AIDS Society in January. Following this, further investigations centered around the infected individual led to the identification of eight more cases. 

The health department has now initiated an extensive screening process, focusing on the affected individuals’ families and others who may have been in contact with them.

Kerala: 24-year-old woman from Kottayam sentenced to 10 years for drug trafficking

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kerala: 24-year-old woman susymol thumbipennu from Kottayam sentenced to 10 years for drug trafficking anr

Kerala: 24-year-old woman from Kottayam sentenced to 10 years for drug trafficking

Kerala: Man hacked to death inside house in Karunagapally kollam; police suspect past rivalry anr

Kerala: Man hacked to death inside house in Karunagapally; police suspect past rivalry

Good news for Lionel Messi fans in India: Argentina to play exhibition match in Kerala this October snt

Good news for Lionel Messi fans in India: Argentina to play exhibition match in Kerala this October

Kerala raises Rs 7139 crore after Centre approves additional borrowing anr

Kerala raises Rs 7,139 crore after Centre approves additional borrowing

Kerala: ED contradicts police findings in Kodakara hawala case, rules out BJP's direct involvement anr

Kerala: ED contradicts police findings in Kodakara hawala case, rules out BJP's direct involvement

Recent Stories

IPL 2025: Quinton de Kock breaks Manish Pandey's 11-year-old record for highest run-chase score in KKR history snt

IPL 2025: Quinton de Kock breaks Manish Pandey's 11-year-old record for highest run-chase score in KKR history

7th Pay Commission update: West Bengal govt employees may see salaries double soon! gcw

7th Pay Commission update: West Bengal govt employees may see salaries double soon!

UAE Gold Rate on March 27 2025: Rate of 22k 8 gm gold RISES by AED 16 anr

UAE Gold Rate on March 27: Rate of 22k 8 gm gold RISES by AED 16

The most dangerous bowler in IPL history: Sunil Narine to Jasprit Bumrah - legends who redefined T20 cricket snt

The most dangerous bowler in IPL history: Sunil Narine to Jasprit Bumrah - legends who redefined T20 cricket

Amitabh Bachchan set THIS condition to marry Jaya Bachchan- Here's why NTI

Amitabh Bachchan set THIS condition to marry Jaya Bachchan– Here's why

Recent Videos

What are Putin's Demands as Russia and Ukraine Reach Black Sea Ceasefire Agreement?

What are Putin's Demands as Russia and Ukraine Reach Black Sea Ceasefire Agreement?

Video Icon
Atishi SLAMS Yogi Govt Over 'Buy 1 Get 1 Free' Liquor Scheme, Questions BJP's Silence

Atishi SLAMS Yogi Govt Over 'Buy 1 Get 1 Free' Liquor Scheme, Questions BJP's Silence

Video Icon
CM Yogi SLAMS Akhilesh Yadav: 'He Follows Aurangzeb' Amid Political Jibe on BJP Unity

CM Yogi SLAMS Akhilesh Yadav: 'He Follows Aurangzeb' Amid Political Jibe on BJP Unity

Video Icon
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Orders Action on Stray Cattle in Shalimar Bagh | Asianet Newsable

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Orders Action on Stray Cattle in Shalimar Bagh | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Auraiya Murder Shocker: Man Killed by Contract Killers Hired by Wife & Lover

Auraiya Murder Shocker: Man Killed by Contract Killers Hired by Wife & Lover

Video Icon