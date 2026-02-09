Chinnu Pappu, whose real name was K Reshma, was a young social media influencer from Kerala who had gained wide popularity in a short time. She was 24 years old and originally hailed from Adoor. Though her native place was Adoor, she had been living alone in a rented quarters near Kasaragod city at the time of her death.

Chinnu Pappu was best known for her short videos on Instagram, where she had more than two lakh followers. Her content stood out because it was simple, local and deeply connected to everyday life in Kasaragod.