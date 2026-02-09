Who was Chinnu Pappu, a Young Influencer Found Dead in Kerala's Kasaragod
Chinnu Pappu, a 24-year-old social media influencer from Adoor, was found dead in her rented home in Kasaragod. Known for viral videos in the Kasaragod dialect and local food content, she had over two lakh Instagram followers.
Who was Chinnu Pappu
Chinnu Pappu, whose real name was K Reshma, was a young social media influencer from Kerala who had gained wide popularity in a short time. She was 24 years old and originally hailed from Adoor. Though her native place was Adoor, she had been living alone in a rented quarters near Kasaragod city at the time of her death.
Chinnu Pappu was best known for her short videos on Instagram, where she had more than two lakh followers. Her content stood out because it was simple, local and deeply connected to everyday life in Kasaragod.
Popular for local dialect and food content
Chinnu Pappu became popular mainly for videos made in the Kasaragod dialect, which many viewers found relatable and honest. Several of her videos went viral on social media.
She often shared content about local and traditional food, introducing native dishes in a simple way. These videos received lakhs of views and helped her build a strong online following. Many people appreciated her natural style, humour and ease in front of the camera.
Personal life and recent divorce
Reshma had married for love, but the marriage ended in divorce just one month ago, according to sources close to the family. She has a four-year-old son, who is currently staying with her parents in Adhur.
Her parents are Gangadharan and Shailaja. Family members and friends described her as active, creative and deeply involved in her work on social media.
What happened in Kasaragod
On Monday afternoon, Chinnu Pappu was found hanging inside a room in her rented quarters in Kasaragod. Neighbours noticed the incident and rushed her to a nearby hospital, but doctors confirmed that she had already died by the time she arrived.
Police said her death was confirmed at the hospital, and her parents were informed around 2 pm.
Police investigation underway
The Kasaragod police have registered a case and started a detailed investigation. At present, the exact reason for the suicide is not known. Police are examining whether her recent divorce or any other personal issue played a role.
Officers have stated that all angles are being looked into. Further details are expected after the investigation progresses.
(Suicide is not a solution to any problem. Try to overcome. Seek help from mental health experts. If you have such thoughts, call the 'Disha' helpline. Toll-free helpline number: 1056, 0471-2552056)
