Kerala class 10 student murder: Accused's father likely to be implicated for allegedly providing nunchucks

Kozhikode: In the Thamarassery Shahabaz murder case, authorities are now looking into the possibility of implicating the father of the main accused. It is believed that the father provided the nunchucks used to attack Shahbaz. This comes amid revelations that the father of one of the accused is a driver for a high-ranking police officer. The three main accused, who have been previously involved in conflicts at Thamarassery School, are also central figures in the case.

Shahabaz's father, Iqbal, has expressed outrage over the accused being allowed to sit for their exams, calling it a deep wound for the grieving family. "It is painful to see them take the exam. Allowing them to do so sends the wrong message," Iqbal said. He emphasized that they should not have been allowed to take the exam and could have done so next year instead. "This situation undermines the value of our judiciary and systems. The accused's father has political connections, and they should not be able to use influence to escape justice," Iqbal added. He went on to say that no parent should ever have to endure such a situation again, highlighting the emotional toll it has taken on his family.

New revelations have further implicated the father of the main accused. A picture has emerged showing him with TK Rajeesh, a key figure in the TP murder case and a suspect in both gold smuggling and quotation-related crimes. This connection has led Iqbal to reinforce his claim that the murder of his son had links to the "quotation" or contract killing network.

The police investigation has found that the nunchucks used in the attack were recovered from the main accused’s home during a raid conducted today. Initially, there was no one at the accused's residence, but the raid proceeded after family members were called in. During the operation, authorities also seized digital evidence, including mobile phones and laptops. Simultaneous searches were carried out at the homes of the five students currently in police custody.

The post-mortem report confirmed that Shahabaz died from a fractured skull, further corroborating the violent nature of the attack. Iqbal has also pointed out that adults, not just children, were involved in the assault on his son.

