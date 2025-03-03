Kerala man shot dead in Jordan; Indian Embassy asks family to bear repatriation costs

The Indian Embassy has informed the family of Thomas Gabriel Pereira, a Kerala native shot dead by Jordanian security forces, that they must bear the repatriation costs for his mortal remains. Thomas’ wife received an official communication regarding this.

Thiruvananthapuram: The Indian Embassy has informed the family of Kerala man Thomas Gabriel Pereira, who was shot dead by Jordanian security forces, that they must bear the expenses for repatriating his mortal remains. This was conveyed in an official communication sent to Thomas’ wife. However, Member of Parliament Adoor Prakash has written to the External Affairs Minister, urging the central government to cover the cost of bringing the body back to India.

The Indian Embassy has confirmed that Thomas, a native of Thumba, died from a gunshot wound to the head. Embassy officials will collect his belongings from the police today.

Meanwhile, Edison, a resident of Thiruvananthapuram who was with Thomas at the time, sustained a gunshot injury to his leg. Reports indicate that four individuals attempted to cross the border illegally from Jordan into Israel when Jordanian border forces opened fire on them.

Reports suggest that the agency that brought them from India misled them by promising employment visas for Israel. The individuals had a three-month visitor visa for Jordan and had traveled there on February 5. They remained in contact with their families until February 9.

On February 10, they allegedly attempted to cross the border into Israel illegally, at which point Jordanian border forces opened fire on them. Thomas Gabriel Periera's family revealed that his last call home was about a month ago, during which he requested their prayers. A relative mentioned that Thomas had worked in Kuwait for five years and last contacted his family on February 9.

