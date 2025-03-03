Kerala man shot dead in Jordan; Indian Embassy asks family to bear repatriation costs

The Indian Embassy has informed the family of Thomas Gabriel Pereira, a Kerala native shot dead by Jordanian security forces, that they must bear the repatriation costs for his mortal remains. Thomas’ wife received an official communication regarding this.

Kerala man thomas gabriel pereira shot dead in Jordan; Indian Embassy asks family to bear repatriation costs anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
Published: Mar 3, 2025, 11:29 AM IST

Thiruvananthapuram: The Indian Embassy has informed the family of Kerala man Thomas Gabriel Pereira, who was shot dead by Jordanian security forces, that they must bear the expenses for repatriating his mortal remains. This was conveyed in an official communication sent to Thomas’ wife. However, Member of Parliament Adoor Prakash has written to the External Affairs Minister, urging the central government to cover the cost of bringing the body back to India.

The Indian Embassy has confirmed that Thomas, a native of Thumba, died from a gunshot wound to the head. Embassy officials will collect his belongings from the police today.

Indian man shot dead by Jordanian security while crossing border illegally; MEA seeks repatriation

Meanwhile, Edison, a resident of Thiruvananthapuram who was with Thomas at the time, sustained a gunshot injury to his leg. Reports indicate that four individuals attempted to cross the border illegally from Jordan into Israel when Jordanian border forces opened fire on them.

Reports suggest that the agency that brought them from India misled them by promising employment visas for Israel. The individuals had a three-month visitor visa for Jordan and had traveled there on February 5. They remained in contact with their families until February 9.

On February 10, they allegedly attempted to cross the border into Israel illegally, at which point Jordanian border forces opened fire on them. Thomas Gabriel Periera's family revealed that his last call home was about a month ago, during which he requested their prayers. A relative mentioned that Thomas had worked in Kuwait for five years and last contacted his family on February 9.

Kerala: Top kidney specialist Dr George Abraham dies by suicide in Kochi; suicide note recovered

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kerala: Top kidney specialist Dr George Abraham dies by suicide in Kochi; suicide note recovered anr

Kerala: Top kidney specialist Dr George Abraham dies by suicide in Kochi; suicide note recovered

Kerala SSLC and Plus Two exams to begin today march 3 2025; Over 8 point 7 lakh students to appear anr

Kerala SSLC and Plus Two exams to begin today; Over 8.7 lakh students to appear

Kerala SHOCKER: Man hacks wife, friend to death over infidelity suspicion in Pathanamthitta; arrested anr

Kerala SHOCKER: Man hacks wife, friend to death over infidelity suspicion in Pathanamthitta; arrested

Let Life be your only High: Asianet News Mega Livethon unites Kerala against drug abuse anr

Let Life be your only High: Asianet News Mega Livethon unites Kerala against drug abuse

Asianet News LIVETHON: Youth Congress announces statewide football tournament to raise awareness on drug abuse anr

Asianet News LIVETHON: Youth Congress announces statewide football tournament to raise awareness on drug abuse

Recent Stories

Bengaluru: Marketing executive from Ooty found dead inside car amid suspected Cardiac arrest vkp

Bengaluru: Marketing executive from Ooty found dead inside car amid suspected Cardiac arrest

Oscar 2025: Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet share sweet kiss at star-studdden event [WATCH] NTI

Oscar 2025: Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet share sweet kiss at star-studded event [WATCH]

Google co founder Sergey Brin urges Gemini AI team to 60 hours a week here is why gcw

Google co-founder Sergey Brin urges Gemini AI team to 60-hours a week | Here's why

Career Guide: How to become a lawyer in India after 12th iwh

Career Guide: How to become a lawyer in India after 12th

Beat the Heat: Easy Ways to Cool Your Home Without AC This Summer RBA

Beat the Heat: Easy Ways to Cool Your Home Without AC This Summer

Recent Videos

Nine Arrested in Fierce Anti-Musk Protest at Manhattan Tesla Dealership

Nine Arrested in Fierce Anti-Musk Protest at Manhattan Tesla Dealership

Video Icon
Rasha Thadani Glows in Yellow Amidst Varanasi’s Serene Ghats

Rasha Thadani Glows in Yellow Amidst Varanasi’s Serene Ghats

Video Icon
Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma Offers Prayers at Tripura Sundari Temple

Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma Offers Prayers at Tripura Sundari Temple

Video Icon
Khushi Kapoor Slays in Black, Ends Day Cuddling with Her Adorable Pets!

Khushi Kapoor Slays in Black, Ends Day Cuddling with Her Adorable Pets!

Video Icon
CM Rekha Gupta, BJP Leaders Honored at Purvanchal Morcha Event in Delhi | Asianet Newsable

CM Rekha Gupta, BJP Leaders Honored at Purvanchal Morcha Event in Delhi | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon