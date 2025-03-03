Kerala: 'Mr Chief Minister...' Ramesh Chennithala's remark sparks tension in Assembly; CM reacts sharply

During an adjournment discussion in the Kerala Assembly, opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala accused the state government of failing to curb rising drug abuse and violence. He criticized the Vimukthi project as ineffective and claimed Kerala was under the grip of the drug mafia. 
 

Kerala: 'Mr Chief Minister...' Ramesh Chennithala's remark sparks tension in Assembly; CM Pinarayi Vijayan reacts sharply anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
Published: Mar 3, 2025, 1:21 PM IST

Thiruvananthapuram: During an adjournment motion discussion in the Kerala Assembly, a heated exchange took place between Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the Opposition on Monday (March 3). The tension escalated while senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala was delivering his speech, causing the Chief Minister to express his frustration.

Interrupting Chennithala, Vijayan remarked that merely addressing him as "Mr. Chief Minister" was not enough and that the opposition should focus on discussing real issues affecting the state. He further stated that there was no need for unnecessary remarks and advised against attempting to lecture him.

In response, Chennithala asserted that addressing him as "Mr. Chief Minister" was not inappropriate. Opposition Leader V.D. Satheesan also questioned the Chief Minister’s reaction, asking why there was intolerance when being criticized.
The Kerala Assembly was temporarily adjourned to discuss the rising incidents of violence and drug abuse in the state. The motion was moved by Ramesh Chennithala, who highlighted that a significant portion of crimes in Kerala are linked to drug abuse. He warned that children were becoming addicted and that Kerala was beginning to resemble Colombia.

Chennithala criticized the government, urging collective action against the crisis. He accused the administration of failing in its anti-drug campaign, stating that the Vimukthi project had collapsed. He also condemned the new liquor policy, claiming it would increase alcohol consumption.

Additionally, Chennithala launched a sharp attack on the SFI, alleging that the student organization was responsible for ragging incidents on campuses. This remark triggered an uproar from the ruling party members.

As the debate intensified, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan grew visibly frustrated. He interjected, saying that merely addressing him as Mr. Chief Minister was not sufficient and that the Opposition should focus on discussing real issues affecting the state.

