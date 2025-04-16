Cherthala Police arrested four individuals, including two Nepali nationals, in connection with an online fraud case registered in 2024. The arrested have been identified as Ajith Ghatak, Abhineet Yadav, Sanjay Dubey, and Prince Dev. The arrests were made by a special investigation team of Cherthala Police.

Around one and a half months ago, a team led by SI Anilkumar had arrested two individuals from Uttar Pradesh as part of the same investigation. Based on the information gathered during their interrogation, the police were able to trace and apprehend two more suspects—two Indian nationals and two Nepali nationals—who were involved in a broader online fraud network.

According to the police, the accused carried out online scams across various Indian states and transferred the proceeds to foreign company accounts. Digital devices seized from the suspects revealed that they were handing over the fraudulently obtained money and bank account details to the Nepali nationals.

The team successfully located the hideout of the Nepali nationals and arrested them. Several bank passbooks linked to the scam were also recovered from their possession.

Further investigation revealed that the bank account details and passbooks collected through online scams were being shared via Telegram groups operated by companies based in foreign countries.

The arrested individuals have been remanded to district jail, and police are expected to seek custody for further interrogation.