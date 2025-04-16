synopsis

A 40-year-old pilgrim from Karnataka, Maruthi Hariharan, died, and around 30 others were injured when a bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims overturned near Erumeli, on Wednesday morning.

Pathanamthitta: A 40-year-old pilgrim from Karnataka, identified as Maruthi Hariharan, tragically died after the bus he was travelling in overturned en route to Sabarimala. The accident occurred early Wednesday morning around 6:30 am at a sharp curve near Erumeli on the Sabarimala route.

According to reports, the bus, carrying pilgrims from Karnataka, lost control and veered off the road before overturning into a low-lying area. Preliminary investigations suggest that the driver may have dozed off, causing the accident.

Maruthi Hariharan was trapped under the overturned bus and succumbed to his injuries. His body has been shifted to a private hospital in Mukkottuthara.

Related Articles

Kerala celebrates Vishu with traditional fervour, massive devotee turnout at Guruvayur, Sabarimala temples
Kerala celebrates Vishu with traditional fervour, massive devotee turnout at Guruvayur, Sabarimala temples
Kerala: Woman sets herself and two daughters on fire in Kollam amid family dispute, all three dead
Kerala: Woman sets herself and two daughters on fire in Kollam amid family dispute, all three dead

Around 30 other pilgrims sustained injuries in the accident and were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment. Authorities are continuing rescue and medical operations in the area.

For latest News whatsapp subscribe to Asianet News Whatsapp channel by clicking here.For breaking news and more whatsapp subscribe to Asianet News on YouTube by clicking here.