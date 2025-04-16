A 40-year-old pilgrim from Karnataka, Maruthi Hariharan, died, and around 30 others were injured when a bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims overturned near Erumeli, on Wednesday morning.

Pathanamthitta: A 40-year-old pilgrim from Karnataka, identified as Maruthi Hariharan, tragically died after the bus he was travelling in overturned en route to Sabarimala. The accident occurred early Wednesday morning around 6:30 am at a sharp curve near Erumeli on the Sabarimala route.

According to reports, the bus, carrying pilgrims from Karnataka, lost control and veered off the road before overturning into a low-lying area. Preliminary investigations suggest that the driver may have dozed off, causing the accident.

Maruthi Hariharan was trapped under the overturned bus and succumbed to his injuries. His body has been shifted to a private hospital in Mukkottuthara.

Around 30 other pilgrims sustained injuries in the accident and were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment. Authorities are continuing rescue and medical operations in the area.