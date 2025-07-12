Kerala Minister V Sivankutty said that such practices will develop slave mentality among students. Most of the schools were in Kasargod districts wile Similar incidents were reported in Alappuzha and Thrissur.

Thiruvananthapuram: An official probe has been initiated into CBSE schools in Kerala after students were allegedly made to wash the feet of retired teachers on Guru Purnima day. Education Minister V Sivankutty said the act was against democratic values and that an explanation would be sought from the school management and other authorities concerned. The Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR) has registered a suo motu case.

Most of the schools in question, reportedly Saraswati Vidyalaya, Chakrapani school, Vivekananda school, and Harisree Vidyalaya, were in Kasargod districts. Similar incidents were reported in Alappuzha and Vivekodayam Vidyamandir School in Thrissur. At Vivekananda Vidyapeetham School in Alappuzha, students washed the feet of ward member and BJP district secretary KK Anoop. Visuals also surfaced from Vidyadhiraja Vidyapeetham Central School in Mavelikara, showing 101 teachers having their feet sprinkled with water and adorned with flowers by students. The ritual was also performed at Sreekandapuram Vivekananda Vidyapeedam School in Kannur.

Minister V Sivankutty said that such practices will develop slave mentality among students, and that it is unacceptable under any circumstances. A school board member, Dileepan, told Asianet News that the ceremony was organized to convey the message of respecting teachers. Organizations such as the DYFI and AIYF have protested against the ceremony.