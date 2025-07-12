Union Home Minister Amit Shah accused Kerala’s LDF and UDF of deep-rooted corruption and defended the Modi government’s fund allocation to the state. He highlighted development, national security, and cultural outreach during his visit.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, during a visit to Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday, strongly criticised Kerala's ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the Opposition United Democratic Front (UDF).

Amit Shah criticises Kerala’s ruling and opposition fronts

Shah accused both alliances of being involved in multiple corruption scandals. At a BJP public event, Shah listed several scams under the LDF government, including the:

Explosives scam

Cooperative bank scam

AI camera scam

Life Mission scam

PPE kit scam

State-sponsored gold smuggling scam, which he called 'India's biggest scam'

Centre not treating Kerala unfairly, says Shah

Rejecting allegations that the Centre is neglecting Kerala, Amit Shah said that the Narendra Modi government has allocated more money to Kerala than the previous Congress-led UPA government.

"PM Modi government released money for Kerala many times more than the Congress government. I will release every detail about it publicly through the BJP head office today," Shah said.

PM Modi's three-point vision for Kerala

Amit Shah highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for Kerala’s development, saying it is based on three main ideas:

Governance without corruption

No discrimination in welfare schemes

Development of Kerala beyond political interests

Shah said both BJP and CPI(M) are cadre-based parties, but claimed that the BJP puts "Viksit Keralam" (Developed Kerala) above party interests, unlike the ruling Left in Kerala.

Terrorism, Naxalism and national security

Shah also spoke about the government's strong stance on national security. He said only PM Modi and the BJP can handle threats like terrorism and Naxalism.

“India will be free of Naxalism by 31 March, 2026... We answered the Uri attack with a surgical strike, Pulwama with an air strike, and Operation Sindoor was ‘ghar mein ghus ke maara’ (we entered the house and hit them),” Shah declared.

Cultural references and BJP's Kerala push

Shah began his speech by apologising for not being able to speak in Malayalam. He paid tribute to Adi Shankara, the 8th-century spiritual leader from Kerala.

“Kerala is the land of Adi Shankara, who expounded the Vedas and Brahma Sutras. I bow before his exalted soul,” he said.

Earlier in the day, he inaugurated a new BJP state office in Thiruvananthapuram. Later in the evening, he was scheduled to visit the Sri Rajarajeshwara Temple in Taliparamba, Kannur, as part of BJP's plan to engage with Kerala’s cultural and spiritual identity.

Political context ahead of 2026 Kerala Assembly election

Amit Shah’s visit comes as Kerala gears up for the 2026 Assembly elections. The current government’s term ends in May 2026, and the BJP is aiming to energise its cadre and increase its presence in the state.

(With ANI inputs)