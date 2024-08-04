Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: Director Akhil Marar booked for Facebook post against CM's distress fund

    Director and Bigg Boss Season 5 winner Akhil Marar is facing legal action for allegedly spreading misinformation about the Chief Minister's relief fund. The Kochi Infopark police have initiated a case following an email complaint.

    Kerala: Case filed against director Akhil Marar for Facebook post against CM's distress fund anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Aug 4, 2024, 9:08 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 4, 2024, 9:15 AM IST

    Kochi: Director and Bigg Boss Season 5 winner Akhil Marar is facing legal action for allegedly spreading misinformation about the Chief Minister's relief fund. Following an email complaint, the Kochi Infopark police have initiated a case against him and will take further action as required. Akhil Marar had responded on Facebook saying that he would not contribute to the relief fund, but instead, he would build and hand over three houses on a five-cent plot for the disaster victims.

    Wayanad landslides: Death toll stands at 365 till Saturday; search operations enter 6th day

    He had said, "A challenge to the cyber warriors of the Left. I am not interested in donating to the Chief Minister's relief fund. Instead, we are willing to build and hand over three houses. I mentioned that it's in my hometown because a friend of mine is willing to donate the land, and many have assured me that they will provide the necessary construction materials. Additionally, my friend's construction company is ready to build the houses. This decision was made considering the relatively fewer natural disasters in the area."

    "Considering the request of friends, we can build and hand over houses to those who lost their homes in the disaster in Wayanad, at a location of their choice. Since I don't know their preferred location and it's their decision where they want to live if they provide the land, we will definitely build and hand over the houses," he added.

    Akhil Marar criticised the Chief Minister's relief fund, stating that although it's transparent, the Chief Minister has sole discretion over its use. He also accused the Chief Minister of prioritising only his party members and being seen as a divine figure by them. Furthermore, he ridiculed Pinarayi Vijayan's reputation as a savior during disasters, suggesting that CM instead exploits these situations for personal gain.

    Wayanad landslides: Kerala government announces immediate aid of Rs 4 crore to kin of deceased

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Wayanad landslides: Death toll stands at 365 till Saturday Aug 02 2024; search operations enter 6th day anr

    Wayanad landslides: Death toll stands at 365 till Saturday; search operations enter 6th day

    Man dies after pickup van crashes into house in Pathanamthitta dmn

    Man dies after pickup van crashes into house in Pathanamthitta

    Wayanad landslides: Kerala government announces immediate aid of Rs 4 crore to kin of deceased dmn

    Wayanad landslides: Kerala government announces immediate aid of Rs 4 crore to kin of deceased

    Karnataka to construct 100 houses for survivors of Wayanad landslide says CM Siddaramaiah vkp

    'Karnataka to construct 100 houses for survivors of Wayanad landslide': CM Siddaramaiah

    Wayanad landslides: Here's how you can donate to Kerala CM's relief fund AJR

    Wayanad landslides: Here's how you can donate to Kerala CM's relief fund

    Recent Stories

    Wayanad landslides: Death toll stands at 365 till Saturday Aug 02 2024; search operations enter 6th day anr

    Wayanad landslides: Death toll stands at 365 till Saturday; search operations enter 6th day

    What is Azoospermia? Know how it affects male infertility; know its treatments and more RBA

    What is Azoospermia? Know how it affects male infertility; know its treatments and more

    Numerology Prediction for August 4, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for August 4, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number

    Check your daily horoscope: August 4, 2024 - Favourable day for Aries, Cancer; be careful Scorpio & more AJR

    Check your daily horoscope: August 4, 2024 - Favourable day for Aries, Cancer; be careful Scorpio & more

    Happy Friendship Day 2024: 15 meaningful quotes to share RBA

    Happy Friendship Day 2024: 15 meaningful quotes to share

    Recent Videos

    Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad, Meets Territorial Army Officers WATCH anr

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon