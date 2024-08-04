Kerala: Director Akhil Marar booked for Facebook post against CM's distress fund

Kochi: Director and Bigg Boss Season 5 winner Akhil Marar is facing legal action for allegedly spreading misinformation about the Chief Minister's relief fund. Following an email complaint, the Kochi Infopark police have initiated a case against him and will take further action as required. Akhil Marar had responded on Facebook saying that he would not contribute to the relief fund, but instead, he would build and hand over three houses on a five-cent plot for the disaster victims.

He had said, "A challenge to the cyber warriors of the Left. I am not interested in donating to the Chief Minister's relief fund. Instead, we are willing to build and hand over three houses. I mentioned that it's in my hometown because a friend of mine is willing to donate the land, and many have assured me that they will provide the necessary construction materials. Additionally, my friend's construction company is ready to build the houses. This decision was made considering the relatively fewer natural disasters in the area."

"Considering the request of friends, we can build and hand over houses to those who lost their homes in the disaster in Wayanad, at a location of their choice. Since I don't know their preferred location and it's their decision where they want to live if they provide the land, we will definitely build and hand over the houses," he added.

Akhil Marar criticised the Chief Minister's relief fund, stating that although it's transparent, the Chief Minister has sole discretion over its use. He also accused the Chief Minister of prioritising only his party members and being seen as a divine figure by them. Furthermore, he ridiculed Pinarayi Vijayan's reputation as a savior during disasters, suggesting that CM instead exploits these situations for personal gain.

