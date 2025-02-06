Kerala Budget Tomorrow: Will revenue reforms and Vizhinjam port take center stage? Major Expectations

Thiruvananthapuram: The upcoming state budget, set against the backdrop of a major economic crisis, will focus on strategies to boost non-tax revenues. Given that it is the final comprehensive budget before the local and legislative elections, numerous announcements aimed at garnering public favor are anticipated. Additionally, changes departing from the established leftist policies are expected in this budget.

The state budget will feature major announcements with the Vizhinjam port, expected to be fully operational within three years, at its core. Several large and small projects related to the port’s development are under consideration. The finance minister has hinted at removing bureaucratic hurdles to create a more investment-friendly environment. Additionally, revenue-boosting measures deviating from the declared Left policies, similar to the toll system on KIIFB roads, are likely to be introduced.

This year's budget is expected to include announcements aimed at maximizing private investment in the higher education sector. Along with increasing the own-source revenue of local bodies, revisions in various service charges are likely to ensure funding for projects. From raising welfare pensions to other election-focused populist measures, all eyes are on the budget to see what will be introduced. However, despite the plans and announcements, the key question remains—where will the money come from?

