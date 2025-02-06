Shashi Tharoor slams US for 'inhumane' deportation of Indians in military planes. WATCH

Shashi Tharoor slammed the US for forcibly deporting over 1,100 Indians, highlighting that while deportations aren't new, the recent use of military planes and handcuffs under the Trump administration was unnecessarily harsh.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor criticized the US for forcibly deporting over 1,100 Indians, highlighting that while deportations aren't new, the recent use of military planes and handcuffs under the Trump administration was unnecessarily harsh. He acknowledged the US's right to deport illegal immigrants and India's obligation to accept them but urged for more humane methods, like civilian charters, as most deportees aren't criminals but individuals seeking better lives. Tharoor suggested India should voice concerns over such treatment.

