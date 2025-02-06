Kerala: 56-year-old woman daringly climbs 40-foot well to save husband from drowning; Here's how

In a remarkable act of bravery, 56-year-old PK Padmam climbed into a 40-foot well to rescue her unconscious husband, 64-year-old Ramesan Nair EK, after he fell in while harvesting pepper.

Kerala: 56-year-old woman daringly climbs 40-foot well to save husband from drowning; Here's how anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
Published: Feb 6, 2025, 9:06 AM IST

Kochi: A 56-year-old woman, PK Padmam, displayed incredible courage when she climbed into a 40-foot deep well to save her unconscious husband, 64-year-old Ramesan Nair EK after he fell in. She held on to him until help arrived, demonstrating a remarkable presence of mind.

Kochi cops issue lookout circular against filmmaker Sanal Kumar Sasidharan over defamation complaint

The incident occurred on Tuesday in Piravom while Ramesan, a retired policeman, and Padmam were harvesting pepper from their property. Around 3 p.m., Ramesan was on a Mexican lilac tree near the well, plucking pepper, while Padmam was gathering pepper from another tree nearby with a relative. Suddenly, the tree Ramesan was standing on collapsed, causing him to fall into the well.

Upon hearing the loud crash, Padmam quickly ran to the well and called out to her husband. Ramesan reassured her that he was okay, prompting her to throw him a plastic rope to help him climb out. However, he mentioned feeling weak and experiencing pain in his left leg. Realizing the seriousness of the situation, Padmam instructed their relative to notify the fire brigade and neighbors for assistance.

Recalling the incident while recovering in the hospital on Wednesday, Ramesan shared, as quoted by TOI, "When I was falling, my head and back hit the side of the well. At first, I was conscious and could even stand in the well. The water was only waist-deep. But slowly, I started losing consciousness and began sinking."

Padmam immediately took action. "My only thought was to prevent him from drowning. I could see he was slipping into unconsciousness. When his face touched the water, I asked him to look up, but there was no response," she said.

Without hesitation, Padmam tied a plastic rope to a tree, and holding on to it, she climbed down into the well to reach her husband.

"It was a plastic rope, and I started to descend while making sure he was safe... But soon, I lost my grip on the rope and fell until I reached the third or fourth ring of the well. When I looked down, I couldn't see my husband — I saw only water," said Padmam who sustained injuries to her hands with the rope cutting into her skin.

Without wasting any time, Padmam jumped into the water and located her husband. She managed to lift him, and together they leaned against the well wall, ensuring that his head remained above the water.

"I checked on him and found that he was unconscious but breathing. I told him, ‘I am with you. I won't let you go. Please open your eyes'. Slowly, he regained consciousness. Soon, fire brigade personnel arrived and rescued us," said Padmam.

Fire brigade personnel lowered a net into the well to lift Ramesan out, followed by rescuing Padmam. Both were taken to the hospital for treatment and are expected to be discharged on Thursday.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kochi cops issue lookout circular against filmmaker Sanal Kumar Sasidharan over defamation complaint anr

Kochi cops issue lookout circular against filmmaker Sanal Kumar Sasidharan over defamation complaint

Kerala: 28-year-old medical student hacks father to death in Thiruvananthapuram; surrenders before cops anr

Kerala: 28-year-old medical student hacks father to death in Thiruvananthapuram; surrenders before cops

Kerala: Pathanamthitta police assault on civilians sparks action; SI transferred, further probe on anr

Kerala: Pathanamthitta police assault on civilians sparks action; SI transferred, further probe on

Kerala Lottery Christmas-New Year Bumper BR 101 Results february 05 2025 first prize rs 20 crores winning ticket anr

Kerala Lottery Christmas-New Year Bumper BR 101 Results TODAY: Here's the 1st prize winner of Rs 20 crores

Kerala: Trangender accuses NCP leader of sexual assault at lodge in Malappuram mannarkkad; probe underway anr

Kerala: Trangender accuses NCP leader of sexual assault at lodge in Malappuram; probe underway

Recent Stories

Telangana: Class 10 student dies after jumping from school building; family alleges harassment by management anr

Telangana: Class 10 student dies after jumping from school building; family alleges harassment by management

Vidaamuyarchi Is Ajith Kumar's film copied from 2 Hollywood movies? Here's the TRUTH RBA

Vidaamuyarchi: Is Ajith Kumar's film copied from 2 Hollywood movies? Here's the TRUTH

Vidaamuyarchi Box Office Report: Will Ajith Kumar's movie be a blockbuster? Check out what prediction says RBA

Vidaamuyarchi Box Office Report: Will Ajith Kumar's movie be a blockbuster? Check out what prediction says

Valentines Day 2025: 'Chhaava' actress Rashmika Mandanna inspired 4 styles for V-Day date [PHOTOS] ATG

Valentine's Day 2025: 'Chhaava' actress Rashmika Mandanna inspired 4 styles for V-Day date [PHOTOS]

ChatGPT experiences a major outage, netizens upset and frustrated gcw

BREAKING | ChatGPT experiences a major outage, netizens upset and frustrated

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon