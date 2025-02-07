Kerala Budget 2025: Rs 6000 cr allocated from KIIFB for NH, says FM; Rs 3,061 cr for roads and bridges

In the Kerala state budget, Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal announced major infrastructure projects, including the development of a 6-lane national highway connecting the northern region to Thiruvananthapuram, expected to be completed by 2025.

Kerala Budget 2025: Rs 6000 cr allocated from KIIFB for NH, says FM; Rs 3061 cr for roads and bridges anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
Published: Feb 7, 2025, 10:54 AM IST

Thiruvananthapuram: Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal announced on Friday (Feb 07) while presenting the state budget that in next year’s budget session, MLAs from the northern part of Kerala will be able to travel to Thiruvananthapuram via the expanded 6-lane national highway. 

Kerala Budget 2025: Rs 10,431.73 cr allocated for Health sector; Karunya Health Scheme receives Rs 3,967.3 Cr

The development of the national highway, which was once deemed impossible and was abandoned before 2016, will now be completed, and the highway is expected to be open by the end of 2025. The state has allocated about Rs 6,000 crore from KIIFB to the National Highway Authority for land acquisition.

Further, the minister announced that the state has allocated Rs 3,061 crore for roads and bridges in the 2025-2026 budget. Rs 1,160 crore is designated for the Life Mission project, and Rs 50 crore is set aside for health tourism. The government will also establish an IT park in Kollam, securing land for investors, while the development of Vizhinjam remains a key focus in the budget.

Kerala Budget 2025: Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode Metro to begin in 2025-26; Shipyard, rail projects on track

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kerala Budget 2025: Rs 20 crore allocated for Vijnana Kerala Project to boost student employability anr

Kerala Budget 2025: Rs 20 crore allocated for Vijnana Kerala Project to boost student employability

Kerala budget 2025 FM Balagopal announces Rs 50 cr additional fund for wildlife attack compensation and prevention measures anr

Kerala Budget 2025: FM Balagopal announces Rs 50 cr additional fund for wildlife attack compensation

Rs 10431 point 73 crore allocated for Health sector; Karunya Health Scheme receives Rs 3967 point 3 Crore anr

Kerala Budget 2025: Rs 10,431.73 cr allocated for Health sector; Karunya Health Scheme receives Rs 3,967.3 Cr

Kerala Budget 2025: FM Balagopal announces plans to develop Vizhinjam as major transshipment port; Details anr

Kerala Budget 2025: FM Balagopal announces plans to develop Vizhinjam as major transshipment port; Details

Kerala Budget 2025: Rs 5 crore allocated for 'K-Homes' tourism project to utilise vacant houses across state anr

Kerala Budget 2025: Rs 5 crore allocated for 'K-Homes' tourism project to utilise vacant houses across state

Recent Stories

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra wedding Anniversary: Love Life lessons from this couple MEG

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra wedding Anniversary: Love Life lessons from this couple

Mahakumbh souvenirs featuring fruit saplings and plants sent to Russia, Germany, France, Israel, and Italy

Mahakumbh souvenirs featuring fruit saplings and plants sent to Russia, Germany, France, Israel, and Italy

IND vs ENG, 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambhir in serious chat after India's win in Nagpur (WATCH) HRD

IND vs ENG, 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambhir in serious chat after India's win in Nagpur (WATCH)

Tumbbad to Bhoothakaalam: 8 Best Horror Thriller Films on OTT RBA

Tumbbad to Bhoothakaalam: 8 Best Indian Horror-Thriller Films on OTT

7 free tools every content creator should know about iwh

7 free tools every content creator should know about

Recent Videos

World News Wrap | US Backtrack on Trump Gaza Plan, January Heat Record, AI Summit in Paris

World News Wrap | US Backtrack on Trump Gaza Plan, January Heat Record, AI Summit in Paris

Video Icon
BREAKING: IAF Mirage 2000 Crashes Near Gwalior, Pilots Eject Safely

BREAKING: IAF Mirage 2000 Crashes Near Gwalior, Pilots Eject Safely

Video Icon
Trump Administration Puts USAID Staff Worldwide on Administrative Leave, Protests Erupt

Trump Administration Puts USAID Staff Worldwide on Administrative Leave, Protests Erupt

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | Pathanamthitta Police Brutality Caught on Camera as Wedding Party Attacked!

Kerala Pulse | Pathanamthitta Police Brutality Caught on Camera as Wedding Party Attacked!

Video Icon
Bigg Boss 18: Most Explosive CLASHES That Shook the House!

Bigg Boss 18: Most Explosive CLASHES That Shook the House!

Video Icon