Kerala Budget 2025: Rs 6000 cr allocated from KIIFB for NH, says FM; Rs 3,061 cr for roads and bridges

Thiruvananthapuram: Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal announced on Friday (Feb 07) while presenting the state budget that in next year’s budget session, MLAs from the northern part of Kerala will be able to travel to Thiruvananthapuram via the expanded 6-lane national highway.

The development of the national highway, which was once deemed impossible and was abandoned before 2016, will now be completed, and the highway is expected to be open by the end of 2025. The state has allocated about Rs 6,000 crore from KIIFB to the National Highway Authority for land acquisition.

Further, the minister announced that the state has allocated Rs 3,061 crore for roads and bridges in the 2025-2026 budget. Rs 1,160 crore is designated for the Life Mission project, and Rs 50 crore is set aside for health tourism. The government will also establish an IT park in Kollam, securing land for investors, while the development of Vizhinjam remains a key focus in the budget.

