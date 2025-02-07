Kerala Budget 2025: Rs 10,431.73 cr allocated for Health sector; Karunya Health Scheme receives Rs 3,967.3 Cr

Kerala Budget 2025: In the Kerala state budget, Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal allocated Rs 10,431.73 crore to the health sector for the 2025-2026 fiscal year.

Author
Aishwarya Nair
Published: Feb 7, 2025, 10:37 AM IST

Thiruvananthapuram: In the state budget, Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal allocated Rs 10,431.73 crore for the health sector. Kerala has been leading the nation in providing the most free medical treatment for the past three years, with a total of Rs 38,128 crore already spent on healthcare. The budget for 2025-2026 has set aside Rs 10,431.73 crore for this sector.

The government has allocated Rs 3,967.3 crore for the Karunya Health Security Scheme, which offers up to Rs 5 lakh in treatment support annually for 42 lakh families. This amount surpasses the previously budgeted funds for the scheme. For the 2025-2026 fiscal year, Rs 700 crore will be designated for the first phase of the Karunya scheme. The government also plans to take steps to attract international students to Kerala and has set aside Rs 50 crore for the health tourism initiative.

