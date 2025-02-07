Kerala Budget 2025: Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode Metro to begin in 2025-26; Shipyard, rail projects on track

Kerala Budget 2025: During the presentation of the second Pinarayi government's final budget, Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal announced continued efforts to establish high-speed rail corridors in Kerala and plans to seek central support for a new shipyard in southern Kerala.

Thiruvananthapuram: During the presentation of the second Pinarayi government’s final full budget, Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal confirmed that the state’s efforts to introduce high-speed rail corridors in Kerala will continue. He also revealed plans to seek central assistance to build a shipyard in southern Kerala. Additionally, he highlighted that the Thiruvananthapuram metro rail project will be implemented, and Kochi Metro operations will see further expansion.

Kochi, Kozhikode, and Thiruvananthapuram will have a metropolitan plan for development. The work for Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode Metro Rails will commence in 2025-26. Kerala will finish the construction of 150 bridges.

In the 2025-2026 state budget, Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal allocated Rs 3,061 crore for roads and bridges. The Life Mission project has been allocated Rs 1,160 crore, while Rs 50 crore has been set aside for health tourism. The budget also includes plans to set up an IT park in Kollam, with land availability ensured for investors. Special emphasis has been placed on the development of Vizhinjam, with the budget supporting its growth.

The Minister began his speech by announcing that Kerala has overcome its financial difficulties, with the state now entering a phase of rapid growth. He emphasized that Kerala, having weathered the crisis, is poised for economic takeoff.

