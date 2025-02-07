Kerala Budget 2025: Rs 5 crore allocated for 'K-Homes' tourism project to utilise vacant houses across state

Thiruvananthapuram: Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal on Friday (Feb 07) said that Rs 5 crore has been allocated for the 'K-Homes' tourism project, which focuses on utilizing vacant houses in the state. This announcement was made during the presentation of the second Pinarayi government's final full budget. The project will be initially implemented on a trial basis in areas within a 10-kilometer radius, including Fort Kochi, Kumarakom, Kovalam, and Munnar.

There are many vacant houses in the state, and the plan is to use these properties for tourism, ensuring income for the owners through collaboration, as stated by the finance minister during the budget speech. The first phase of the project will focus on houses in key tourist destinations like Fort Kochi, Kumarakom, Kovalam, and Munnar.

