Kerala Budget 2025-26 LIVE updates: Rs 750 cr announced to rebuild landslide-hit Wayanad

9:55 AM IST
Kerala Budget 2025-26 Live updates: Key development plans unveiled for economic growth and infrastructure
- An International GCC Conclave to be conducted this year.
- Vizhinjam to be developed as a major industrial corridor.
- A new IT Park to be set up within Kollam Corporation limits.
- Major convention centres and hotels to be established to boost tourism.
- Vacant houses to be integrated into the tourism sector, providing owners with income and improved security.
- Seven Centres of Excellence to be established, with Rs 25 crore allocated for the initial phase.
- Development of the Kovalam-Bekal Inland Water Transport Corridor.
- Science parks in Kannur, Kochi, and Thiruvananthapuram already under development.
9:54 AM IST
Kerala Budget 2025-26: Outer area growth corridor project to develop 63-km Outer Ring Road in Thiruvananthapuram
The Finance Minister announces the Outer Area Growth Corridor project, which will involve the development of a 63-km Outer Ring Road connecting Vizhinjam and Navaikulam. Suburbs including Vizhinjam, Kovalam, Kattakada, Nedumangad, Vembayam, Kilimanoor, and Kallambalam will be developed as economic nodes.
9:52 AM IST
Kerala Budget Live updates: 2 IT parks to be set up under KIIFB
Finance Minister announces the establishment of two IT parks under the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB). Additionally, 100 new infrastructure projects will be implemented next year, utilizing unused land owned by local bodies across the state.
9:50 AM IST
Kerala Budget 2025-26 Live updates: FM announces development of economic zones along coastal highway
Finance Minister KN Balagopal revealed plans for the development of economic zones along the ongoing Coastal Highway project. A total of 68 land parcels will be acquired to create spaces featuring beach promenades, hydrogen refueling centers, cycle tracks, and more.
9:49 AM IST
Kerala Budget 2025-26: Vizhinjam-Kollam-Punalur growth triangle project announced
Finance Minister KN Balagopal announced the Vizhinjam-Kollam-Punalur development growth triangle project, which includes the establishment of production and assembling units, rail connections to Vizhinjam Port, and several key industrial initiatives across the state.
9:48 AM IST
Kerala Budget Live updates: FM announces Rs 3,061 crore for roads and bridges
The Finance Minister outlined budget allocations for key sectors, including Rs 3,061 crore for the development of roads and bridges and Rs 62 crore for establishing a Centre of Excellence at CUSAT.
9:47 AM IST
Kerala Budget 2025-26: Rs 1,160 crore allocated for LIFE Mission to address housing crisis
The FM announced that Rs 1,160 crore has been allocated for the LIFE Mission project to tackle the housing crisis in Kerala.
9:46 AM IST
Kerala Budget 2025-26 Live updates: FM excludes unqualified individuals from welfare pension scheme
While presenting the state budget, Kerala Finance Minister KN Balagopal stated, "Unqualified individuals will be excluded from the welfare pension scheme." He also criticized the central government's ongoing neglect, attributing it as the cause of Kerala's financial crisis. He pointed out that the Finance Commission has consistently reduced Kerala's allocation, and it is the state's own revenue growth—reaching Rs 1,35,240 crore—that has allowed it to function despite this neglect.
While presenting the state budget, Kerala Finance Minister KN Balagopal says, "Unqualified individuals will be excluded from the welfare pension scheme."
KN Balagopal also says, "The central government's neglect did not begin suddenly. It is the cause of Kerala's financial…
9:43 AM IST
Kerala Budget 2025-26: FM announces Rs 50,000 crore increase in state's annual expenditure
The Finance Minister stated that the annual expenditure of the state has increased by Rs 50,000 crore.
9:41 AM IST
Kerala Budget Live updates: Rs 50 crore allocated for health tourism campaigns abroad
Campaigns will be launched in foreign countries to promote health tourism, with Rs 50 crore allocated for the initiative, announced FM Balagopal.
9:39 AM IST
Kerala Budget 2025-26 Live updates: Budget allocations for transport, health, and welfare projects
The Finance Minister revealed budget allocations for various sectors:
- Rs 6,965 crore for KSRTC
- Rs 700 crore for the Karunya project
- Rs 16,431.73 crore for the health sector
- Rs 1,160 crore for the LIFE housing project
9:36 AM IST
Kerala Budget Live updates: FM announces relief for pensioners with DA arrears and Rs 60 crore allocation
The Finance Minister unveiled relief measures for pensioners, stating that DA arrears will be disbursed in two installments. Additionally, Rs 600 crore has been allocated for service pensioners in February.
9:35 AM IST
Kerala Budget 2025-26: FM accuses Centre of slashing Kerala's share in divisible tax pool
The Finance Minister alleged that the Centre has reduced Kerala’s share in the divisible tax pool, dropping from 3.88% during the 10th Finance Commission period to 1.92% in the 15th Finance Commission period.
9:34 AM IST
Kerala Budget 2025-26 Live updates: Tourism boost, measures to curb uncontrolled emigration
Tour packages and food courts highlighting Kerala's famous cuisine will be introduced to enrich the tourist experience. The government will also implement measures to regulate uncontrolled emigration, particularly focusing on students.
9:32 AM IST
Kerala Budget 2025-26: FM announces plan to seek Centre's support for shipyard in southern Kerala
The Finance Minister stated that the state will approach the Union government for financial assistance to establish a shipyard in the southern districts of Kerala.
9:30 AM IST
Kerala Budget Live updates: Metro development plan unveiled for Kochi, Kozhikode and Thiruvananthapuram
The Finance Minister announced a metropolitan development plan for Kochi, Kozhikode, and Thiruvananthapuram, confirming the Kochi Metro upgrade will continue as scheduled, while construction of the Thiruvananthapuram Metro Rail project will begin this year.
While presenting the state budget, Kerala Finance Minister KN Balagopal says, "All forms of migration should not be blindly encouraged; this approach needs to be corrected."
KN Balagopal also says, "Metropolitan Plan committees will be formed for the development of Kochi,…
9:29 AM IST
Kerala Budget 2025-26: 50 research projects to boost R&D in higher education institutions
Fifty research projects will be assigned to higher education institutions to enhance research and development efforts.
9:24 AM IST
Kerala Budget Live updates: Pending service pension arrears for employees will be cleared in February
The government has announced that pending service pension arrears for employees will be settled in February
9:19 AM IST
Kerala Budget 2025-26: Rs 750 crore for rehabilitation initiatives in landslide-hit Wayanad
Finance Minister has earmarked Rs 750 crore for the rehabilitation of Wayanad landslide victims, highlighting that Rs 2,221 crore is needed for complete restoration. He also criticized the Centre for failing to provide sufficient support for Wayanad’s recovery.
While presenting the state budget, Kerala Finance Minister KN Balagopal says, "The central government did not show the same justice to Kerala as it did to other states. We will complete the Wayanad rehabilitation on time. In the first phase, Rs 750 crore will be allocated."
9:17 AM IST
Balagopal assures welfare, development won’t be affected
Finance Minister KN Balagopal, presenting the fifth budget of the second Pinarayi Vijayan government, assured that financial constraints would not hinder welfare and development projects.
