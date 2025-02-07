Kerala Budget 2025-26 LIVE updates: Rs 750 cr announced to rebuild landslide-hit Wayanad

While presenting the state budget, Kerala Finance Minister KN Balagopal stated, "Unqualified individuals will be excluded from the welfare pension scheme." He also criticized the central government's ongoing neglect, attributing it as the cause of Kerala's financial crisis. He pointed out that the Finance Commission has consistently reduced Kerala's allocation, and it is the state's own revenue growth—reaching Rs 1,35,240 crore—that has allowed it to function despite this neglect.

