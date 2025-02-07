Kerala Budget 2025: Rs 20 crore allocated for Vijnana Kerala Project to boost student employability

Thiruvananthapuram: Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal announced that Rs 20 crore has been allocated for the Vijnana Kerala project, which aims to improve student employability by providing skill training to five lakh final-year students. The initiative will help students transition into the job market and secure employment through job fairs. The minister emphasized that this will be a major development initiative for 2025-26.

On the employment front, he highlighted that the government has facilitated over one lakh job recommendations and created more than ten thousand new posts. Kerala leads in PSC recruitments, as per UPSC data. Since the second Pinarayi government took office, 43,152 people have secured jobs through employment exchanges, including 8,293 permanent and 34,859 temporary appointments.

