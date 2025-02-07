Kerala Budget 2025: FM Balagopal announces Rs 50 cr additional fund for wildlife attack compensation

In the Kerala state budget, Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal announced an increase in compensation for wildlife attacks and additional funds for Rapid Response Teams.

Thiruvananthapuram: Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal announced that the compensation for wildlife attacks has been increased under this government's leadership, with additional funds for Rapid Response Teams and coordination of other teams. He emphasized the need for both central and state governments to enact laws to manage wildlife-related issues, with the state leading the required interventions.

Alongside forest and wildlife management activities, the budget allocates additional funds to control wildlife disturbances in forest areas and protect local communities, with an extra Rs 50 crore provided.

On the issue of the landslide disaster, the finance minister stated that Rs 2,221 crore is required for the rehabilitation of Wayanad, but no assistance has been given by the central government. He expressed disappointment and assured the timely implementation of rehabilitation plans, including a Rs 750 crore project. The loss in Wayanad has been estimated at Rs 1,202 crore.

