Kerala Weather, May 21: Humid weather and rain on Wednesday
Kerala Weather, May 21: Pre-monsoon conditions with humidity and light rain across major cities like Kochi, Kozhikode, Thiruvananthapuram, and Kollam. Temperatures will range from 24°C to 32°C.
Kerala Weather, May 21: Pre-monsoon conditions persist across various cities in Kerala. Intense cloud cover, high humidity, and light rain will mark the day in most major cities. Carrying umbrellas is advisable for anyone planning to be outdoors. Here’s the city-wise forecast.
Kochi
Max Temperature: 31°C
Min Temperature: 26°C
Real Feel: 36°C
Mostly cloudy day, with occasional light rain possible. Residents should expect a damp and sticky day.
Kozhikode
Max Temperature: 30°C
Min Temperature: 24°C
Real Feel: 37°C
There’s a chance of light rain developing in the afternoon. Very warm and humid conditions, particularly in the early afternoon.
Thiruvananthapuram
Max Temperature: 32°C
Min Temperature: 25°C
Real Feel: 37°C
Trivandrum is likely to remain mostly cloudy. The day will see a high of 32°C. Light showers are expected.
Kollam
Max Temperature: 31°C
Min Temperature: 26°C
Real Feel: 35°C
Warm and humid conditions. Expect occasional rain during the day. Those venturing outdoors should be prepared for sudden drizzles.