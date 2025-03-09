Kerala: Bodies of missing 15-year-old girl and neighbour found hanging in Kasaragod

The bodies of a missing 15-year-old girl and her 42-year-old neighbor were discovered hanging from a tree in Kasaragod after a 26-day search. The investigation is ongoing, with questions surrounding the circumstances of their deaths and allegations of delayed police action.

Kerala: Bodies of missing 15-year-old girl and neighbor found hanging in Kasaragod dmn
Published: Mar 9, 2025, 3:08 PM IST

Kasaragod: A tragic discovery was made when the bodies of a missing 15-year-old girl from Paivalike and her 42-year-old neighbour, Pradeep, were found hanging from an acacia tree near Mandekappu Ground, close to the girl's house in Paivalike. The pair had been missing for 26 days, and their bodies, which appeared to be several days old, were found during a widespread search conducted by a 52-member police team and local residents.

Also Read: Kerala: Man swallows MDMA to evade police arrest in Kozhikode; dies while undergoing treatment

According to the girl's parents, she had been missing since February 12, and her disappearance had led to a police investigation. However, allegations have emerged that the investigation was delayed despite receiving an initial complaint. The girl's parents had raised suspicions about Pradeep, as both the girl's and his mobile phones had been switched off from the same location, which eventually led to the search that uncovered their bodies.

The search, which involved drones and extensive ground efforts, had been ongoing for weeks, but authorities admitted that the inner parts of the plantation had not been thoroughly searched earlier. The bodies were found as part of an intensified search in the area.

The police conducted an inspection at the scene and recovered a mobile phone and a knife near the bodies. Inquest proceedings have started, but the circumstances surrounding the deaths remain shrouded in mystery, with many questions left unanswered about the cause and timing of the deaths.

Also Read: Kerala Pulse | Tanur Missing Girls Case: Police Bring Them Home, Friend Arrested

