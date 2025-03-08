Kerala: Man swallows MDMA to evade police arrest in Kozhikode; dies while undergoing treatment

A man from Kozhikode, identified as Iyyadan Shanid, has died after allegedly swallowing MDMA to evade police custody. The incident occurred in Thamarassery when police attempted to detain him.

Author
Aishwarya Nair
Published: Mar 8, 2025, 10:55 AM IST

Kozhikode: A young man from Maikave, Kozhikode, identified as Iyyadan Shanid, has died after allegedly swallowing MDMA upon spotting the police. He was undergoing treatment at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital but succumbed to his condition today.

The incident occurred in Thamarassery, Kozhikode, on Friday (Mar 07) when police attempted to take Shanid into custody. Upon noticing the officers, he reportedly swallowed a packet containing MDMA and tried to flee. However, the police apprehended him and, upon confirming that he had ingested the drug, immediately shifted him to a hospital.

Medical examinations, including an endoscopy, revealed packets with white granules inside his stomach. Despite receiving medical attention, Shanid did not survive.

Police registered a case against him under the NDPS Act. Authorities also confirmed that Shanid had previous drug-related cases registered at Thamarassery and Kodanchery police stations.

Malayali IT professional missing in Haryana for three months; family demands swift action

