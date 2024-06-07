BREAKING: Kerala BJP leader Suresh Gopi likely to get Union Minister role in Modi 3.0

The first BJP MP from Kerala Suresh Gopi is likely to be a Union Minister in Modi 3.0. He received 4,12,338 votes, defeating CPI’s VS Sunil Kumar (3,37,652 votes) by a margin of 74,686 votes in Thrissur constituency, data from the Election Commission of India (ECI) said.

Thrissur: Suresh Gopi, Kerala's first BJP Lok Sabha MP, is set to assume the role of Union Minister, as per directives from the central leadership. He's slated to take the oath during the Sunday ceremony for the swearing-in of the third Modi cabinet. Earlier, upon arriving in Delhi, Suresh Gopi responded with a negative to the inquiry about his potential appointment as a Union minister. He reached out to numerous individuals, expressing that everything would unfold according to divine will.

Suresh Gopi conveyed immense joy on Thursday (June 7), emphasizing that he doesn't feel weighed down by the significance of being Kerala's first BJP Lok Sabha MP. Speaking to Asianet News, he stated, "I'm just another MP," expressing his desire to undertake tasks with boldness and eloquence that others might shy away from. He reiterated his stance from yesterday, emphasizing that while he represents Kerala, he shouldn't be confined to representing a specific region alone.

The BJP leader affirmed his commitment to serving Kerala and vowed to pursue the establishment of an AIIMS facility in the state. He made these remarks while addressing the media subsequent to being welcomed by BJP workers from Kerala upon his arrival at the Delhi airport on Thursday, June 6th.

Suresh Gopi expressed his pride in heading to Delhi as Kerala's inaugural BJP-elected MP. Speaking to reporters in Thrissur, he acknowledged that if entrusted with the role of Union Minister, it would entail significant responsibilities. He also conveyed his preference for serving as an MP overseeing the coordination of at least 10 departments. This statement comes amidst anticipation of the decision regarding his appointment as Union Minister, expected to be announced today.



