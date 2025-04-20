Thiruvananthapuram: In a bid to reach out to the Christian community during Easter, senior BJP leaders visited prominent religious leaders across Kerala. BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar met Cardinal Mar George Alencherry at the Lourdes Forane Church in Palayam, while Union Minister of State V. Muraleedharan called on CBCI president Mar Andrews Thazhath.

Speaking to the media after the Easter visit, Rajeev Chandrasekhar addressed the ongoing Munambam land dispute, stating that the issue would be resolved with the implementation of the Waqf Amendment Act. “Let’s wait and see who actually resolves the Munambam issue,” he remarked. He also defended Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, whose earlier comments sparked controversy, saying, “I see Kiran Rijiju's statement as well-intentioned. Things are interpreted differently here.”

Chandrasekhar further criticized both the ruling and opposition parties in Kerala, questioning their inaction over the past three decades. “What have they done for 35 years?” he asked, reaffirming his belief that the Waqf Bill holds the key to resolving the long-standing issue affecting the fishermen community in Munambam.

However, the BJP's position has come under pressure following Rijiju’s own clarification that the Waqf Amendment Act may not directly resolve the Munambam land dispute, which would still require a prolonged legal process. This contradiction has put the party on the defensive in Kerala, especially as it had hoped the issue would help strengthen its outreach to the Christian community.

Despite the symbolic Easter visits by BJP leaders, discontent remains high among both church authorities and the protesters involved in the Munambam land struggle, with many expressing frustration and disappointment over the handling of the issue.