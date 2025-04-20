Kerala BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar, while inaugurating the Thiruvananthapuram South District Office, stated that the BJP is focused on creating public servants, not just leaders.

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar has emphasized that his mission is not to create political leaders or become a leader himself, but to nurture public servants dedicated to the welfare of the people. Speaking at the inauguration of the BJP Thiruvananthapuram South District Office, Chandrasekhar said that all district offices of the party will function as help desks for the public, serving as platforms to address and resolve people’s grievances.

He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit the capital city on May 2, highlighting the significance of the event for the party and the people of Kerala.

According to Chandrasekhar, a major political change in Kerala can only be achieved if the BJP-led NDA comes to power. The newly inaugurated district offices will be the centers of action driving this transformation. He stressed that those who perform well in local body elections will emerge as the future MLAs and MPs, noting that winning elections by earning the trust of the people is the path to leadership in the BJP.

Chandrasekhar reiterated that in the BJP, the only qualification to become an MLA or MP is the approval of the people. “It is the public who decides who deserves to lead,” he said.

Criticizing Kerala’s traditional political fronts, Chandrasekhar stated there is no real difference between the LDF and the UDF. “Both are engaged in spreading negativity among the public. BJP, on the other hand, is a party of dedicated workers who stand with everyone and work for everyone,” he said.

He concluded his address by calling for a grand reception for Prime Minister Modi in Vizhinjam on May 2 and expressed confidence that BJP would achieve significant victories in both the upcoming local body and assembly elections in Thiruvananthapuram South.