Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], April 20 (ANI): As the Supreme Court grants seven days to Centre to file its response to petitions challenging the recently passed Waqf Amendment Act, Kerala Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Sunday criticised the opposition parties for peddling "propaganda and misinformation" regarding the much-debated bill, now an Act.



He said that people in the country, and especially from Munambam, were aware of those who have worked hard to resolve their issues and those who have "done nothing".



"I think, unfortunately, some parties have created misinformation and propaganda around the (Waqf Amendment) Bill, and they have also gone to the Supreme Court to try and block the bill. Everybody in the country, including people in Munambam, knows who has really worked hard to solve their problems, who has brought the legislation and who, in turn, for the last 35 years, has done nothing for their problems," Chandrasekhar told ANI.



As per Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, around 600 fishermen living Munambam area in Kerala started paying taxes for the land, and suddenly Kerala Waqf Board declared the 404 acres of variable land in Munambam as Waqf property. These families of Munambam, a coastal village in the Ernakulam district, have been protesting the Waqf Board's claim on their land.



Meanwhile, a controversy broke out with BJP MP Nishikant Dubey alleging that the Supreme Court was "inciting religious wars" and questioned its authority, suggesting that the Parliament building should be closed if the apex court was to make laws.



The BJP has "completely rejected" and distanced itself from the controversial remarks made by the party MPs Nishikant Dubey and Dinesh Sharma on the Supreme Court and the Chief Justice of India.



The two MPs have also been asked to refrain from making such remarks.



In a post on X on Saturday, BJP National President JP Nadda said, "The Bharatiya Janata Party has nothing to do with the statements made by BJP MPs Nishikant Dubey and Dinesh Sharma on the judiciary and the Chief Justice of the country. These are their personal statements, but the BJP neither agrees with nor supports such statements. The BJP completely rejects these statements."



Earlier, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi strongly criticised BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's recent remarks against the Supreme Court, alleging that BJP members have become so radicalised that they are now threatening the judiciary with a religious war.



He further mocked the BJP, saying, "You people (BJP) are tube lights... threatening the court in such a way. Do you even know what Article 142 is? It was framed by BR Ambedkar," referencing the constitutional provision that empowers the Supreme Court to deliver complete justice in any matter before it. (ANI)

