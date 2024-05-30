Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala bar bribery row: Youth Congress stages protest demanding resignation of Excise Minister MB Rajesh

    A Youth Congress march to the Palakkad Collectorate demanding the resignation of Kerala Excise Minister M B Rajesh over bribery allegations related to the liquor policy turned violent when police used force to disperse protesters. 
     

    Kerala Bar bribery row: Youth Congress stages protest demanding resignation of Excise Minister MB Rajesh anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 30, 2024, 3:02 PM IST

    Palakkad: A Youth Congress march to the Collectorate turned violent as police used force to disperse the protesters. The march was held to demand the resignation of Excise Minister M.B. Rajesh over bribery allegations related to the liquor policy. A section of protesters attempted to remove the barricade installed by the police on the Collectorate premises. In response, the police used water cannons to disperse the crowd.

    Also Read: Kerala: Crime Branch to probe bar bribery allegations after audio clip triggers political storm

    During the protest, police arrested participants who staged a sit-in demonstration. Youth Congress chief Rahul Mamkootathil also attended the march. Meanwhile, Youth Congress workers alleged that police personnel misbehaved with female protesters.

    A special team from the Crime Branch has been assigned to investigate the alleged bar bribery allegations in Kerala. The decision to investigate comes in the wake of an allegedly leaked WhatsApp voice note from Animon, the Idukki district president of the Federation of Kerala Hotels Association. In the voice note, Animon purportedly asks members to contribute money to influence the formulation of a favorable liquor policy.

    Amidst reports indicating that the government was considering the primary demands of bar owners to lift the dry day on the first of every month and to permit the opening of pubs in IT parks, the allegations emerged. However, in the wake of the controversy causing a political uproar, there are indications that the government may reconsider its decision to lift the dry days. Animon allegedly demands Rs 2.5 lakh from each member in the leaked message. 

    Also Read: Kerala: Bar owners' claim debunked; Rs 1 lakh sought for building purchase a month ago; Report
     

    Last Updated May 30, 2024, 3:02 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Southwest Monsoon arrives in Kerala on May 30 2024 announces IMD; Yellow alert in all 14 districts anr

    Southwest Monsoon arrives in Kerala, announces IMD; Yellow alert in all 14 districts

    Kerala: Senior cop suspended for sexually assaulting female cop at Police Academy in Thrissur anr

    Kerala: Senior cop suspended for sexually assaulting female cop at Police Academy in Thrissur

    Law must take its course, says Shashi Tharoor after 'part-time staffer' is picked up for gold smuggling anr

    Law must take its course, says Shashi Tharoor after 'part-time staffer' is picked up for gold smuggling

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-524 May 30 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-524 May 30 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala Rain Update: IMD forecasts onset of monsoon today May 30 2024; Yellow alert issued for 11 districts anr

    Kerala Rain Update: IMD forecasts onset of monsoon today; Yellow alert issued for 11 districts

    Recent Stories

    T20 World Cup 2024: Virat Kohli reveals where team India should take 'motivation and energy' from (WATCH) osf

    T20 World Cup 2024: Virat Kohli reveals where team India should take 'motivation and energy' from (WATCH)

    Karnataka: Muslim man arrested for posting 'Savarkar is terrorist' on Facebook in Koppal vkp

    Karnataka: Muslim man arrested for posting ‘Savarkar is terrorist’ on Facebook in Koppal

    Rajinikanth begins his annual spiritual journey to Kedarnath and Badrinath RBA

    Rajinikanth begins his annual spiritual journey to Kedarnath and Badrinath

    PM Modi bows down to woman who turns 'waste to wealth' at election rally in Odisha; WATCH viral moment AJR

    PM Modi bows down to woman who turns 'waste to wealth' at election rally in Odisha; WATCH viral moment

    Divya Dutta thought Yash Chopra called her for lead role in Veer Zaara ATG

    Divya Dutta thought Yash Chopra called her for lead role in Veer Zaara

    Recent Videos

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon