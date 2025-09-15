Emmy Awards 2025 spotlighted Hannah Einbinder’s viral “Free Palestine” speech, sparking widespread discussion and highlighting her heartfelt message amid a night of major wins for Hacks and other shows.

The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards, held on September 14, 2025, at the Peacock Theater in Downtown Los Angeles, were filled with unforgettable moments. However, one speech quickly went viral and dominated social media conversations: Hannah Einbinder’s acceptance speech for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in Hacks.

Hannah Einbinder’s Bold “Free Palestine” Statement Sparks Online Buzz

Ending her speech with a bold statement, Hannah said, “And finally, go birds, f**k ice and free Palestine. Thank you!” The unexpected call to “free Palestine” caught many off guard, sparking widespread discussion online.

In a later interview with the media, Hannah explained the deeply personal reasons behind her statement. She shared, “I thought it was important to talk about Palestine because it's an issue that's very dear to my heart. I have friends in Gaza who are working as front-line workers, doctors in the North of Gaza to provide care for pregnant women and create schools in the refugee camps.”

Hannah emphasized the importance of separating her Jewish identity from the political actions of the Israeli state. She said, “As a Jewish person, I feel an obligation to distinguish Jews from the state of Israel. Our religion and culture are long-standing institutions, very separate from this ethnonationalist state.”

Awards Night Highlights: Hacks and Other Big Winners

Besides Hannah Einbinder’s stirring moment, the night also saw The Pitt, Adolescence, and The Studio winning big. Hacks was a major winner, taking home two awards—Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for Jean Smart and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for Hannah Einbinder.