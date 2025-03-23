user
Kerala: Another drug swallowing incident to evade police arrest in Kozhikode, surgery likely

A man from Thamarassery, Kozhikode, who allegedly swallowed MDMA to evade police arrest, is likely to undergo surgery. The incident follows a similar case in Kozhikode where a youth died after ingesting narcotics.

Author
Aishwarya Nair
Published: Mar 23, 2025, 10:22 AM IST

Kozhikode: Fayas, a native of Thamarassery, who allegedly swallowed MDMA to evade police arrest, is likely to undergo surgery today. According to police, it was Fayas himself who confessed to swallowing the drug. Initial medical examinations have reportedly detected crystal-like particles inside his stomach, confirming the presence of foreign substances.

Fayas was taken into custody after local residents alerted the Excise Department, following a commotion at his house. When the police arrived, Fayas admitted to swallowing MDMA. Fortunately, his health condition remains stable at present. During the arrest, the police also recovered one gram of MDMA from his possession.

Man dies after swallowing MDMA to evade police arrest in Kozhikode

This incident comes in the wake of a similar tragedy that occurred earlier this month. On March 8, Shanid, a resident of Maikkave in Kozhikode, died after swallowing MDMA under similar circumstances. Shanid ingested two packets of narcotics at Ambayathode, Thamarassery, in an attempt to escape from police custody. According to the post-mortem report, one of the packets contained cannabis.

The post-mortem findings revealed that Shanid died within 24 hours due to the excessive intake of synthetic drugs. The overdose severely affected his internal organs, leading to his death. One of the packets was found to have ruptured inside his body, while the other, which contained nine grams of cannabis, remained intact.

Authorities are urging the public to stay away from drug abuse, as such risky behavior can have fatal consequences.

Also Read: Kerala: Man swallows MDMA to evade police arrest in Kozhikode; dies while undergoing treatment

