Divyanka Tripathi Inspired Looks: Lipstick Shades for Plump Face

Lifestyle
If you have a full face, you can choose a creamy fire peach matte lipstick like Divyanka Tripathi. This bright color will give a perfect look on sarees.
If you want to wear less makeup, choose a nude brown lipstick instead of a dark shade. You can easily find matte finish whiskey shades in brown lipstick as well.
Divyanka Tripathi has applied cherry red lipstick with an animal print dress, which is giving her a perfect look.
Red hot liquid lipstick can be paired with a black saree or dress.
You must keep orange glow lipstick in your makeup box, which gives a shine if it is on a white dress.
Tan brown nude lipstick matches with most dresses. You can also carry a smoky eye look with it.
Unique Baby Boy Names Meaning Intelligence and Wisdom
Navratri Festive Season: 7 Dupatta Suit Sets Under Rs 700
Harmful habits: 7 Disadvantages of drinking coffee
Kajal is an Art! 5 Tips to Make Small Eyes Look Bigger