Kim Kardashian's Paris robbery heads to trial; Here's what we know

Kim Kardashian is set to testify in a Paris trial nearly a decade after being robbed at gunpoint in her apartment during Paris Fashion Week in 2016. The incident, which involved masked intruders stealing $10 million worth of jewelry, remains one of the most high-profile heists

Amrita Ghosh
Published: Mar 26, 2025, 11:54 AM IST

Kim Kardashian is scheduled to testify in a Paris trial next month, nearly ten years after being robbed at gunpoint in her Paris apartment. The incident, which took place on October 3, 2016, during Paris Fashion Week, resulted in the theft of approximately $10 million worth of jewelry, including a $4 million ring given to her by her former husband, Kanye West.

Details of the Trial

According to People magazine, Kardashian will appear before the court in May to share her account of the traumatic event. The trial will involve 12 defendants accused of participating in the high-profile robbery.


Recollection of the Incident

Kardashian has previously spoken about the ordeal, notably during a 2017 episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. She described waking up in the middle of the night to the sound of footsteps and seeing intruders enter her room, accompanied by a security staff member who had been restrained. The robbers reportedly dragged her into the hallway, where she noticed a firearm pointed at her. At that moment, she observed the gun clearly and considered whether to attempt an escape but feared being shot in the process.

Impact and Public Reaction

The robbery was widely covered in the media, with many questioning how the assailants managed to gain access to Kardashian’s apartment. The incident left a lasting impact on her, as she later reflected on the fear she experienced, acknowledging that she had only a brief moment to decide whether to flee or comply with the attackers’ demands.

