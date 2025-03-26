Navratri Festive Season: 7 Dupatta Suit Sets Under Rs 700

Lifestyle
Choose a Naira cut plain dupatta suit in the latest design. Its loose pattern ensures comfort all day long. You can find such suits for around Rs 700.
This straight kurta set is made of cotton blend material, making it comfortable to wear. This straight kurta, pants, and dupatta set will complete your Navratri look.
A stunning embroidered straight kurta and pants, dupatta set is also a great choice. This kurta set is in Mehndi color, suitable for parties.
A Gota dupatta plain pant suit in a non-embroidered straight kurta set is stunning. It feels comfortable to wear and can be worn comfortably throughout Navratri.
You can choose a printed cotton dupatta suit set with a ¾ sleeve and round neck kurta design, making it very attractive. It is also easy to carry all day long.
You can also choose a contrast dupatta Anarkali suit with a cotton blend and organza fabric dupatta. You will find many color options in this type of suit.
Harmful habits: 7 Disadvantages of drinking coffee
Kajal is an Art! 5 Tips to Make Small Eyes Look Bigger
Ethnic Charm: Sara Tendulkar's Style for Eid & Navratri
Look Stunning: Madhuri Dixit's Embroidery Blouse for Gudi Padwa