Lifestyle

Navratri Festive Season: 7 Dupatta Suit Sets Under Rs 700

Naira Cut Plain Dupatta Suit

Choose a Naira cut plain dupatta suit in the latest design. Its loose pattern ensures comfort all day long. You can find such suits for around Rs 700.

Straight Kurta Dupatta Suit

This straight kurta set is made of cotton blend material, making it comfortable to wear. This straight kurta, pants, and dupatta set will complete your Navratri look.

Intricate Embroidered Zari Work Suit

A stunning embroidered straight kurta and pants, dupatta set is also a great choice. This kurta set is in Mehndi color, suitable for parties.

Gota Dupatta Plain Pant Suit

A Gota dupatta plain pant suit in a non-embroidered straight kurta set is stunning. It feels comfortable to wear and can be worn comfortably throughout Navratri.

Printed Cotton Dupatta Suit Set

You can choose a printed cotton dupatta suit set with a ¾ sleeve and round neck kurta design, making it very attractive. It is also easy to carry all day long.

Contrast Dupatta Anarkali Suit

You can also choose a contrast dupatta Anarkali suit with a cotton blend and organza fabric dupatta. You will find many color options in this type of suit.

