Unique Baby Boy Names Meaning Intelligence and Wisdom

Lifestyle
If your son's name starts with the letter 'A', you can name him Ariv. Ariv means king of knowledge, wisdom, and intelligence.
Atharv is one of the many names of Lord Ganesha. Atharv means intelligent, and Lord Ganesha himself is the god of knowledge.
You can also name your son Danish. Danish means full of knowledge and wisdom, a name that reflects intellect and understanding.
Gyanish means very intelligent, talented, very good, sensible, and knowledgeable. Gyanish will be a very unique name for your son.
One who has a lot of skill and is proficient in knowledge is called Nuvesh. If your son's name starts with the letter 'N', you can name him Nuvesh.
You can also choose the name Prayan for your son. The name Prayan means supreme intelligence, excellent talent, the greatest scholar, and the cleverest.
