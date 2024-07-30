Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Wayanad landslides: TN CM Stalin announces Rs 5 crore aid; death toll mounts to 84

    Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin spoke to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over the phone to offer support and solidarity in the wake of the Wayanad landslide disaster. Tamil Nadu is providing Rs 5 crore for relief and rehabilitation efforts, as well as sending medical and rescue teams to assist in the crisis.

    First Published Jul 30, 2024, 2:32 PM IST | Last Updated Jul 30, 2024, 3:39 PM IST

    Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday (July 30) announced Rs 5 crore aid to Kerala following the massive landslide that hit Wayanad killing at least 84 people. The casualties are likely to increase and according to government sources, at least 250 people are feared trapped in the debris.

    Wayanad landslide: Territorial Army, 2 IAF choppers deployed for rescue ops as death toll reaches 41

    Taking to X, Stalin said, "Tamil Nadu stands in solidarity with the people of Kerala affected by the Wayanad landslide tragedy. We are contributing Rs 5 crore towards relief and rehabilitation. Two teams, led by IAS officers, will be deployed to assist in the efforts. Furthermore, a medical team comprising doctors and nurses, along with a Fire and Rescue Services team, will also be dispatched to provide support."

    "I had a phone conversation with Hon'ble @CMOKerala comrade Pinarayi Vijayan to express our solidarity. We will tackle this crisis unitedly," he added.

    Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and took stock of the situation in Wayanad.  He assured all support from the Centre to assist in rescue operations. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also assured help to Kerala CM.

    PM Modi also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF for the next of kin of each deceased in the landslides in parts of Wayanad. The injured would be given Rs 50,000. 

    On Tuesday, the hilly district of Wayanad in Kerala experienced severe devastation as a landslide struck the villages of Mundakkai, Chooralmala, and Attama.  Authorities discovered at least 11 bodies from the Wayanad landslide floating in various parts of the Chaliyar River in Malappuram.

    Wayanad landslide: PM Modi dials Kerala CM, assures all support from Centre for rescue operations


     

