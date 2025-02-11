Kerala government clears draft bill to regulate private universities

The Kerala cabinet, led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, has approved a draft bill to regulate private universities in the state. The bill, set to be introduced in the ongoing Assembly session, outlines eligibility criteria for institutions, including land and financial requirements.

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala cabinet, under the leadership of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, has given the green light to a draft bill aimed at regulating private universities in the state. The government plans to present the bill during the ongoing Assembly session. The proposed legislation sets specific eligibility criteria for sponsoring agencies, requiring them to demonstrate a strong track record in the education sector.

Applicants must comply with minimum land requirements established by regulatory bodies and deposit a Rs 25 crore corpus fund in the state treasury. Additionally, multi-campus universities must have their headquarters situated on a minimum of 10 acres of land.

The draft bill mandates that appointments to key administrative positions, including the Vice-Chancellor and faculty, must adhere to the guidelines established by the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the State government.

The bill stipulates that 40 per cent of seats in each course must be reserved for students who are permanent residents of Kerala. Additionally, the existing reservation system will be implemented across all institutions. Fee concessions and scholarships for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe students will continue as per current policies.

As per the bill, institutions seeking approval must submit a detailed project report outlining their land holdings and financial resources. The application will be reviewed by an expert committee, which will be chaired by a government-appointed academician and include a vice-chancellor, the higher education secretary, a representative from the Kerala State Education Council, a Planning Board nominee, and the district collector.

The committee is required to complete its evaluation within two months, after which the government will communicate its decision to the applicant.

