Shine Tom Chacko's 'Vivekanandan Viralanu' teaser out; Check

The Malayalam movie Vivekanandan Viralanu, starring Shine Tom Chacko, is produced by Nediyath Naseeb and PS Shelly Raj under the banner of Nediyath Productions. Swasika and Grace Antony are playing the female lead in the film.

The teaser of the Malayalam film Vivekanandan Viralanu starring Shine Tom Chacko, is out now. The movie is written and directed by Kamal. Shine Tom Chacko started his career in film as an assistant to Kamal and made his on-screen debut in movies like 'Nammal' and Khaddama'. Shine Tom Chacko will take the lead role for the first time in a Kamal production from this movie.

The teaser of the movie depicts a complete comedy movie. The posters and teasers for the film assured that this is a film with a lot of heroine importance. Antony Varghese, Shane Nigam, Neeraj Madhav, Aju Varghese, and Mahima Nambiar also shared the teaser on their social media pages.

Mareena Michael, Johny Antony, Mala Parvathy, Manju Pillai, Neena Kurup, Siddhartha Siva, Sarath Sabha, Pramod Veliyanad, Josukutty, Remya Suresh, Niyas Backer and others are also cast in the film. The cinematography of the film is handled by Prakash Velayudhan and the editing is done by Ranjan Abraham. BK Harinarayan's lyrics are composed by Bijibal.

The other crew includes co-producers Kamaluddin Salim and Suresh, Art Director Indulal, Costume Designer Sameera Saneesh, Makeup by Pandian, Production Controller Girish Kodungallur, Chief Associate Director Basheer Kanhangad, Still Photographer Salish Peringotukara, Production Designer Gokul Das, Production Executive Essan K Esthapan, Production Manager Nikesh Narayanan, PRO Vazhur Jose, Athira Diljith and Digital Marketing by Anoop Sundaran.