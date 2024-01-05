Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Shine Tom Chacko's 'Vivekanandan Viralanu' teaser out; Check

    The Malayalam movie Vivekanandan Viralanu, starring Shine Tom Chacko, is produced by Nediyath Naseeb and PS Shelly Raj under the banner of Nediyath Productions. Swasika and Grace Antony are playing the female lead in the film.

    Shine Tom Chacko's 'Vivekanandan Viralanu' teaser out; Check rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Jan 5, 2024, 4:53 PM IST

    The teaser of the Malayalam film Vivekanandan Viralanu starring Shine Tom Chacko, is out now. The movie is written and directed by Kamal. Shine Tom Chacko started his career in film as an assistant to Kamal and made his on-screen debut in movies like 'Nammal' and Khaddama'. Shine Tom Chacko will take the lead role for the first time in a Kamal production from this movie.

    The teaser of the movie depicts a complete comedy movie. The posters and teasers for the film assured that this is a film with a lot of heroine importance. Antony Varghese, Shane Nigam, Neeraj Madhav, Aju Varghese, and Mahima Nambiar also shared the teaser on their social media pages. The film is produced by Nediyath Naseeb and PS Shelly Raj under the banner of Nediyath Productions. Swasika and Grace Antony are playing the female lead in the film.

    Mareena Michael, Johny Antony, Mala Parvathy, Manju Pillai, Neena Kurup, Siddhartha Siva, Sarath Sabha, Pramod Veliyanad, Josukutty, Remya Suresh,  Niyas Backer and others are also cast in the film. The cinematography of the film is handled by Prakash Velayudhan and the editing is done by Ranjan Abraham. BK Harinarayan's lyrics are composed by Bijibal. 

    The other crew includes co-producers Kamaluddin Salim and Suresh, Art Director Indulal, Costume Designer Sameera Saneesh, Makeup by Pandian, Production Controller Girish Kodungallur, Chief Associate Director Basheer Kanhangad, Still Photographer Salish Peringotukara, Production Designer Gokul Das, Production Executive Essan K Esthapan, Production Manager Nikesh Narayanan, PRO Vazhur Jose, Athira Diljith and Digital Marketing by Anoop Sundaran.

    Last Updated Jan 5, 2024, 4:53 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Fighter Deepika Padukone dazzles in exclusive BTS video from 'Sher Khul gye' [WATCH] ATG

    Fighter: Deepika Padukone dazzles in exclusive BTS video from 'Sher Khul gye' [WATCH]

    What is postpartum disorders? The condition Ileana D'cruz is suffering through RKK EAI

    What is postpartum disorders? The condition Ileana D'cruz is suffering through

    Soha Ali Khan visits Melbourne Cricket Ground on father Mansoor Ali Khan's birth anniversary, shares pictures RKK

    Soha Ali Khan visits Melbourne Cricket Ground on father Mansoor Ali Khan's birth anniversary, shares pictures

    Srimad Ramayana takes over KBC 15 prime time slot; Here's some details about cast list ATG

    Srimad Ramayana takes over KBC 15 prime time slot; Here's some details about cast list

    Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar threatens Jacqueline Fernandez to expose their personal videos, photos RBA

    Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar threatens Jacqueline Fernandez to expose their personal videos, photos

    Recent Stories

    Fighter Deepika Padukone dazzles in exclusive BTS video from 'Sher Khul gye' [WATCH] ATG

    Fighter: Deepika Padukone dazzles in exclusive BTS video from 'Sher Khul gye' [WATCH]

    Big Daddy Of Music Sonu Nigam Performs In Goa

    Big Daddy Of Music Sonu Nigam Performs In Goa

    Kerala: Amid tussle with state govt, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan signs ordinance amending state GST law pertaining to gambling anr

    Kerala: Amid tussle with state govt, Governor signs ordinance amending state GST law

    What is postpartum disorders? The condition Ileana D'cruz is suffering through RKK EAI

    What is postpartum disorders? The condition Ileana D'cruz is suffering through

    BREAKING 2 of Dawood Ibrahim's properties in Mumbai fetch Rs 2.01 crore and 3.28 lakh bid; 2 remain unsold snt

    BREAKING: 2 of Dawood Ibrahim's properties in Maharashtra fetch Rs 2.01 cr & 3.28 lakh bid; 2 remain unsold

    Recent Videos

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heartwarming Video: PM Modi meets Meera PM Ujjwala Yojana beneficiary number 10 crore

    Heartwarming Video: When PM Modi had tea with Meera and her family in Ayodhya (WATCH)

    Video Icon