Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Actor Minu Muneer accuses Mukesh, Jayasurya, other actors of sexual misconduct, to file complaint with SIT

    Actress Minu Muneer has accused actors Mukesh and Jayasurya of sexual harassment, alleging physical harassment and exploitation in Malayalam film industry. She also accused Maniyanpilla Raju and Edavela Babu of inappropriate behaviour. 

    Actor Minu Munir accuses Mukesh, Jayasurya, other actors of sexual misconduct, to file complaint with SIT dmn
    Author
    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Aug 26, 2024, 10:43 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 26, 2024, 10:51 AM IST

    Kochi: In a shocking revelation, actress Minu Muneer has come forward with allegations of sexual harassment against actors Mukesh and Jayasurya. In an interview with Asianet News, Minu revealed that both actors had misbehaved with her on separate occasions.

    Also Read: AMMA's future uncertain after Siddique's resignation as general secretary; Who will take the reins?

    According to Minu, Jayasurya had told her that if she cooperated with him, she would benefit. However, when she resisted his advances, she was denied opportunities. The incident with Jayasurya allegedly took place on the sets of the movie "De Ingottu Nokkiye", where he suddenly grabbed her from behind and physically harassed her.

    Minu also alleged that Mukesh had misbehaved with her during the filming of the movie "Calendar". When she resisted his advances, Mukesh allegedly used his influence to reject her membership application in the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA).

    Furthermore, Minu claimed that actors Maniyanpilla Raju and Edavela Babu had spoken to her in a sexually explicit manner. She stated that she would file a complaint with the investigation team set up by the government against those who had harassed her.

    Minu also revealed that she had confided in actress Gayatri Varsha about the bad experience she had with Maniyanpilla Raju on the same day it happened. The allegations have sent shockwaves through the Malayalam film industry, with many calling for action against the accused actors.

    Also Read: 'Punish the wrongdoers...' Tovino Thomas urges action against sexual abuse in Malayalam film industry

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-784 August 26 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-784 August 26 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    AMMA's future uncertain after Siddique's resignation as general secretary; Who will take the reins? anr

    AMMA's future uncertain after Siddique's resignation as general secretary; Who will take the reins?

    'Punish the wrongdoers...' Tovino Thomas urges action against sexual abuse in Malayalam film industry hema committee report anr

    'Punish the wrongdoers...' Tovino Thomas urges action against sexual abuse in Malayalam film industry

    Kerala: Devotees throng Guruvayur temple on Krishna Janmashtami; Aranmula Ashtami Rohini 'valla sadhya' today August 26 2024 anr

    Kerala: Devotees throng Guruvayur temple on Krishna Janmashtami; Aranmula Ashtami Rohini 'valla sadhya' today

    Kerala government forms 7-member SIT to probe sexual harassment allegations in Malayalam film industry anr

    Kerala government forms 7-member SIT to probe sexual harassment allegations in Malayalam film industry

    Recent Stories

    Rottweiler to Golden Retriever-7 best family dog breeds in India RBA

    Rottweiler to Golden Retriever-7 best family dog breeds in India

    Krishna Janmashtami: ISKCON temples one should must visit RBA

    Krishna Janmashtami: ISKCON temples one should must visit

    Pakistan23 passengers from Punjab killed by gunmen after ID check in Musakhail WATCH AJR

    Pakistan: 23 passengers from Punjab killed by gunmen after ID check in Musakhail (WATCH)

    Karnataka government suspends 7 jail staff amid accused actor Darshan's viral jail photos vkp

    BREAKING: Karnataka govt suspends 7 jail staff amid accused actor Darshan’s viral jail photos

    Caught on camera: Drone crashes into 38-storey Volga Sky, tallest building in Russia's Saratov (WATCH) snt

    Caught on camera: Drone crashes into 38-storey Volga Sky, tallest building in Russia's Saratov (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon