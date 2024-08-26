Actor Minu Muneer accuses Mukesh, Jayasurya, other actors of sexual misconduct, to file complaint with SIT

Actress Minu Muneer has accused actors Mukesh and Jayasurya of sexual harassment, alleging physical harassment and exploitation in Malayalam film industry. She also accused Maniyanpilla Raju and Edavela Babu of inappropriate behaviour.

Kochi: In a shocking revelation, actress Minu Muneer has come forward with allegations of sexual harassment against actors Mukesh and Jayasurya. In an interview with Asianet News, Minu revealed that both actors had misbehaved with her on separate occasions.

According to Minu, Jayasurya had told her that if she cooperated with him, she would benefit. However, when she resisted his advances, she was denied opportunities. The incident with Jayasurya allegedly took place on the sets of the movie "De Ingottu Nokkiye", where he suddenly grabbed her from behind and physically harassed her.

Minu also alleged that Mukesh had misbehaved with her during the filming of the movie "Calendar". When she resisted his advances, Mukesh allegedly used his influence to reject her membership application in the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA).

Furthermore, Minu claimed that actors Maniyanpilla Raju and Edavela Babu had spoken to her in a sexually explicit manner. She stated that she would file a complaint with the investigation team set up by the government against those who had harassed her.

Minu also revealed that she had confided in actress Gayatri Varsha about the bad experience she had with Maniyanpilla Raju on the same day it happened. The allegations have sent shockwaves through the Malayalam film industry, with many calling for action against the accused actors.

