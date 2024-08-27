Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    "Truth will prevail": Minu Muneer to take legal action against Mukesh, Jayasurya, others for sexual misconduct

    After alleging sexual harassment by top actors Mukesh, Jayasurya, and others in the Malayalam film industry, actress Minu Muneer has filed a complaint and plans to take legal action against them. 

    "Truth will prevail": Minu Muneer to take legal action against Mukesh, Jayasurya, others for sexual misconduct dmn
    Author
    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Aug 27, 2024, 10:38 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 27, 2024, 10:38 AM IST

    Kochi: After making shocking sexual allegations against top actors in Malayalam film industry, actress Minu Muneer has stated that she will take legal action against all those who harassed her, including actors Mukesh and Jayasurya, and others. The investigation team has spoken to her on the phone and requested more time to take a detailed statement.

    Also Read: Hema Committee Report: Actor Prithviraj speaks about 'power group' in film industry, demands strong action

    Minu mentioned that the accused not denying the allegations proves that her statements are true. She has already filed a complaint and expressed confidence in the legal system, encouraged by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's words supporting women to come forward and file complaints if they were assaulted.

    Minu alleged that Jayasurya misbehaved with her on the set of the movie "De Ingottu Nokkiye", where he unexpectedly hugged her from behind and then physically harassed her. Mukesh allegedly harassed her at a hotel during the filming of "Calendar". When she resisted, Mukesh interfered to reject her application for membership in AMMA (Association of Malayalam Movie Artists). Apart from them, actors Maniyanpilla Raju and Edavela Babu allegedly made sexually suggestive comments.

    Minu revealed the incident involving Maniyanpilla Raju to actress Gayathri Varsha, who was with her at the time. Gayathri confirmed that Minu had shared this with her.

    After her revelations, Minu received several missed calls from unknown numbers, which she ignored. However, she remains firm in her stance, saying, "There's no chance of pressure. I posted on Facebook so that everyone would know about the assault. The media will now enquire about the case. I want justice. In the end, truth will prevail. How long can the truth be hidden? Neither Mukesh nor Jayasurya can come before me and say they didn't do it. I'm standing firm because what I said is the truth. I don't care what people say. Justice must be obtained from the court".

    Minu will be filing complaints against Mukesh, Jayasurya, Maniyanpilla Raju, Edavela Babu, two production controllers, and Lawyers Congress leader Chandrasekharan.

    Also Read: Nani on Hema Committee report: 'I am very scared of scrolling through my phone', says Telugu actor

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala govt to disburse two months' welfare pension during Onam 2024 anr

    Kerala govt to disburse two months' welfare pension during Onam

    Kerala: 6 months after accident lands 9-year-old in coma, probe hits dead end anr

    Kerala: 6 months after accident lands 9-year-old in coma, probe hits dead end

    Uttar Pradesh govt pledges Rs 10 crore for landslide-hit Wayanad relief efforts anr

    Uttar Pradesh govt pledges Rs 10 crore for landslide-hit Wayanad relief efforts

    Hema Committee Report: Actor Prithviraj speaks about 'power group' in film industry, demands strong action dmn

    Hema Committee Report: Actor Prithviraj speaks about 'power group' in film industry, demands strong action

    Kerala weather alert: Heavy rainfall expected from August 26 to 30, yellow alert in several districts dmn

    Kerala weather alert: Heavy rainfall expected from August 26 to 30, yellow alert in several districts

    Recent Stories

    SHOCKING Urfi Javed has not had SEX in three years? Know reason here ATG

    SHOCKING! Urfi Javed has not had SEX in three years? Know reason here

    Karnataka government slashes slabs on premium liquors Alcohol rates to drop from today vkp

    Karnataka govt slashes slabs on premium liquors; Alcohol rates to drop from today

    Adani Enterprises salaries: Men vs women, plus Gautam Adani's earnings RBA

    Adani Enterprises salaries: Men vs women, plus Gautam Adani's earnings

    Kerala govt to disburse two months' welfare pension during Onam 2024 anr

    Kerala govt to disburse two months' welfare pension during Onam

    Bangladesh unrest: Anti-India protests rock Dhaka visa centre, New Delhi seeks enhanced security (WATCH) snt

    Bangladesh unrest: Anti-India protests rock Dhaka visa centre, New Delhi seeks enhanced security (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon