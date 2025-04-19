Kochi: Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko appeared at the Ernakulam Town North Police Station, arriving half an hour earlier than the time specified in the notice issued to him. The police had summoned Shine in connection with a recent drug raid at a hotel, during which he reportedly fled the premises. The purpose of the summons was to seek an explanation for his actions on the night of the raid.

During questioning, Shine claimed he fled the hotel out of fear, stating he believed someone was coming to assault him and that he was unaware it was a police raid. In response, the police have launched a thorough investigation into Shine's activities and connections.

As part of the inquiry, the police have prepared a preliminary questionnaire comprising 32 questions. They are meticulously questioning Shine about the events surrounding the hotel inspection, trying to understand the circumstances under which he fled.

To assist the investigation, the police have collected Shine’s call logs from the past month and are examining his phone, including WhatsApp chats and Google Pay transaction history. However, Shine only submitted one phone for inspection, despite admitting to using three regularly. Police suspect he may be using a different device than the one presented and are investigating whether he frequently uses multiple phones for communications and transactions.

Additionally, the authorities have gathered CCTV footage from six hotels in Kochi where Shine recently stayed. A list of individuals who visited him during these hotel stays has also been compiled. The investigation includes details of his recent trips outside Kerala and intelligence received by the Excise Department concerning the actor.

Since Shine was unreachable by phone, a police team from Kochi traveled to his residence in Kaipamangalam, Thrissur, and personally handed over the notice to his father.

Meanwhile, Shine Tom Chacko is expected to appear before the internal committee of the film industry on Monday to provide his explanation regarding the complaint lodged by actress Vincy Aloshious. The actors' association has stated it will await his response until Monday before taking further steps.