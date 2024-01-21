Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: 8 students booked for ragging junior student at GVHSS Kozhikode

    The students of the Government Vocational Higher Secondary School (GVHSS) in Thamarassery beat up a first-year student Shuhaib and he suffered a fracture on his shoulder. The police have registered a case against 8 students.

    Kozhikode: The police have registered a case against 8 students of the Government Vocational Higher Secondary School (GVHSS) in Thamarassery, Kozhikode in a case of ragging a junior student. The police registered a case under the charges of unlawful assembly and encroachment. The principal informed that it had been decided to expel the accused students from the class. 

    A group of senior students surrounded Shuhaib, a first-year student, and beat him up in front of the school on Saturday (Jan 20) at 4.30 pm. The police recorded the detailed statement of Shuhaib and his parents who were beaten up. A case has been registered against eight students, including four identifiable persons.  As the accused are minors, the police will submit a comprehensive report to the Principal Juvenile Magistrate. Shuhaib was assaulted immediately after leaving the school premises. The reason for the attack was a feud over a complaint of ragging a month earlier. Shuhaib has suffered a fracture on his shoulder in the attack.

    When first-year students, including Shuhaib, failed to button their shirts, the senior students beat them up a month ago. Afterward, the senior students who carried out the attack received suspensions. The teacher-parent committee convened and decided to address the issue. However, the assault was repeated, this time involving the students who had come back after the suspension. Just two of the people who were suspended before were involved in the altercation yesterday, according to the principal of the school. The principal of the school notified everyone who beat the first-year students that they too would face consequences.

