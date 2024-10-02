Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: Man arrested after luring youth to Cambodia on pretext of fake telecaller job

    A 34-year-old man named Bineesh Kumar was arrested by the Kanakkakunnu police for allegedly luring individuals with telecaller job offers and then coercing them into illegal activities in Cambodia.

    Kerala: Man arrested in Munnar after luring youth to Cambodia on pretext of fake telecaller job anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Oct 2, 2024, 12:03 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 2, 2024, 12:03 PM IST

    Munnar: A suspect has been arrested in a case involving the promise of a telecaller job, after which he allegedly took the money and lured the victim to Cambodia for illegal activities. The accused, Bineesh Kumar (34), was apprehended by the Kanakkakunnu police at his residence on Tuesday morning in Munnar. The suspect is accused of tricking Akshay (25) from Cheppad and collecting Rs 165,000 from him.

    Kerala: Parents open clinic in memory of Dr Vandana Das who was murdered

    Akshay was taken to Cambodia for a job on March 21 of last year. However, upon arrival, instead of the promised telecom job, he was assigned to a role that involved using AI technology through social media to deceive and defraud people. When he refused to carry out this work, he was confined to a dark room and subjected to abuse.

    Akshay's father, Shanthakumaran, informed the Indian Embassy about his son's situation. The embassy intervened, leading to the rescue of Akshay and around 60 other young men from different states who were in similar circumstances. They were brought back to India on May 24. The arrest of the accused was made following an investigation based on a complaint filed by Shanthakumaran with the District Police Chief.

    Based on a tip-off received by Kayamkulam DySP N. Babukkuttan, a team comprising Kanakkakunnu Inspector S. Arun, Sub-Inspectors A. Santhosh Kumar, Suresh Kumar, and Civil Police Officers Jindutt, Girish, and Sanoj arrested the accused. The police suspect that there are more individuals involved in the human trafficking network.

    The police stated that they would take the accused, who is currently on remand, into custody for further questioning within the next two days. 
     

