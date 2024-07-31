Kerala's 3rd Vande Bharat Express launches today: Know Kochi-Bengaluru route timings, fares, and stops

The Ernakulam-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express will commence operations from Ernakulam Junction at 12:50 PM, reaching Bengaluru at 10:00 PM. On the return journey, it will depart from Bengaluru Cantt at 5:30 AM and arrive back at Ernakulam Junction at 2:20 PM.

The Indian Railways will on Wednesday (July 31) introduce its third Vande Bharat Express for Kerala, enhancing connectivity between Ernakulam and Bengaluru. Starting Wednesday, the train will operate on the Ernakulam—Bengaluru route three days a week, offering a faster and more comfortable travel option for passengers.

Ernakulam-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express schedule:

The Ernakulam-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express will commence operations from Ernakulam Junction at 12:50 PM, reaching Bengaluru at 10:00 PM. On the return journey, it will depart from Bengaluru Cantt at 5:30 AM and arrive back at Ernakulam Junction at 2:20 PM. The train will make stops at key stations including Thrissur, Palakkad, Podanur, Tirupur, Erode, and Salem, ensuring connectivity to several important towns along the route.

Fare and ticket booking:

Ticket bookings for the new service, managed by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), are already underway. The fare for travel between Ernakulam and Bengaluru is Rs 1,465 for an AC Chair Car and Rs 2,945 for an Executive Chair Car, offering options for different passenger preferences.

Operating days:

The Vande Bharat Express will operate from Ernakulam to Bengaluru on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. From Bengaluru to Ernakulam, the service will run on Thursdays, Saturdays, and Mondays. This new train is expected to benefit many Malayalis working in Bengaluru's IT sector, providing a reliable and efficient mode of transportation.

India made a significant advancement in rail technology by introducing indigenous semi-high-speed trains in February 2019. Initially known as Train 18 during production, these trains were renamed Vande Bharat Express upon their launch. Designed to reach speeds of up to 180 km/h, Vande Bharat trains are often limited to 130 km/h due to track conditions. Despite this, their quick acceleration and deceleration capabilities contribute to reduced travel times and enhanced passenger convenience.

Enhancing rail connectivity:

The introduction of the Ernakulam-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express is a part of Indian Railways' ongoing efforts to improve rail connectivity and passenger experience. The semi-high-speed train offers a comfortable and efficient travel option, aimed at reducing the travel time between these two major cities. The train's modern amenities and faster travel times are expected to attract a significant number of passengers, especially those commuting for work and business.

