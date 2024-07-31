Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Wayanad landslide: 2 from Karnataka found dead, 4 missing; search operations continue

    A landslide and flood in Wayanad, Kerala, claimed two lives from Karnataka, with four others, including a child, missing. The deceased are Puttasiddashetty (62) and Rani Madar (50). Local authorities are searching for the missing. Additionally, four tourists from Bengaluru were affected, with two still missing. Rescue operations are ongoing.

    Wayanad landslide two from Karnataka found dead four missing search operations continue vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 31, 2024, 10:44 AM IST | Last Updated Jul 31, 2024, 10:44 AM IST

    In a tragic landslide and flood disaster in Wayanad, Kerala, two people from Karnataka lost their lives, and four, including a two-and-a-half-year-old boy, are missing. The missing individuals are believed to be trapped under the mud where the disaster occurred.

    Puttasiddashetty (62) and Rani Madar (50) from Chamarajanagar district have been found dead. The search continues for Rajan (50) and Rajani (45) from Chamarajanagar taluk. Additionally, Swami Shetty from Trimbakapura in Gundlupet taluk was injured and is currently in the hospital. All these individuals were residents of the Meppadi area in Wayanad district.

    Kedarnath to Darjeeling, five worst landslides in India's history

    Two members of a family from Mandya district are also missing. Jhansirani and Anil Kumar's family, who lived in Mundakai, Wayanad, have been severely affected. Jhansi Rani's son Nihal (2.5) and mother-in-law Leelavati (55) are missing. Jhansi Rani, her husband Anil Kumar, and father-in-law Devaraju are seriously injured and are fighting for their lives.

    Anil Kumar, originally from Saraguru in Mysore, works at a tea estate in Mundakai. He married Jhansirani from K.R. Pet taluk. It is suspected that Anil's mother Lilavati and son Nihal are buried under the mud caused by the landslide. The injured are being treated at Mims Hospital.

    Local authorities

    A team led by Gundlupet Tehsildar T. Ramesh Babu has arrived in Meppadi, Kerala, to gather information about the missing Kannadigas. They are working diligently to find the missing persons.

    Massive landslide strikes Kerala's Wayanad: Over 250 people missing, several dead; See PICS

    Tourists from Bengaluru affected

    Four tourists from North India who travelled to Wayanad from Bangalore and their driver were caught in the flood. While two tourists and the Bengaluru driver are safe, two other tourists are still missing. Sachin Gowda of the Bengaluru-based Plus Cab Agency confirmed that the two tourists are unaccounted for.

    Authorities continue their search and rescue operations, hoping to find the missing individuals and provide support to the affected families.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru dog meat row Muslim leader Abdul Razak summoned by Cottonpet police vkp

    Bengaluru dog meat row: Muslim leader Abdul Razak summoned by Cottonpet police

    Bengaluru metro Green line service partially suspended from RV Road to Silk institute over fault in power supply vkp

    Bengaluru metro’s Green line suspended from RV Road to Silk institute; 100s of commuters stuck (WATCH)

    Karnataka IMD issues red alert to coast and malenadu regions Light rainfall for Bengaluru until August three vkp

    Karnataka: IMD issues 'red' alert to coast, Malenadu regions; Light rainfall for Bengaluru until August 3

    Karnataka High Court slams teacher over inappropriate photos with student, advises filing to drop charges vkp

    Karnataka HC slams teacher over inappropriate photos with student, advises filing to drop charges

    Bengaluru vegetable vendor alleges Rs Twenty lakh fraud with white paper notes whitefield police launch probe vkp

    Bengaluru vegetable vendor alleges Rs 20 lakh fraud with white paper in Rs 500 notes, FIR filed in Whitefield

    Recent Stories

    Nothing Phone 2a Plus to launch in India today: When and where to watch event LIVE? What to expect? gcw

    Nothing Phone 2a Plus to launch in India today: When and where to watch event LIVE? What to expect?

    Wayanad to Munnar-7 places not to visit during Monsoon in Kerala RBA EAI

    Wayanad to Munnar-7 places not to visit during Monsoon in Kerala

    Natasa Stankovic makes special promise to son Agastya on his birthday; promises to never let him down [PHOTOS] ATG

    Natasa Stankovic makes special promise to son Agastya on his birthday; promises to never let him down [PHOTOS]

    Bengaluru GOLD rate today July 31 Check prices of 22k, 24k gold here vkp

    Bengaluru GOLD rate today, July 31; Check prices of 22k, 24k gold here

    PV Sindhu to Manika Batra top Indian athletes in action on Day 5 of Paris Olympics 2024 gcw

    PV Sindhu to Manika Batra: Top Indian athletes in action on Day 5

    Recent Videos

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on, hails Army's triumph AJR

    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Captain Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on

    Video Icon
    Orchestra trafficking' in Bihar: Minors reveal Rs 500 offer for bizarre requests; viral video sparks outrage (WATCH)

    Orchestra trafficking in Bihar: Minors reveal Rs 500 offer for bizarre requests; video sparks outrage (WATCH)

    Video Icon